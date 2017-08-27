App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 23, 2017 12:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

High Court seeks Arvind Kejriwal's reply on Arun Jaitley's fresh application

Justice Manmohan issued notice to Kejriwal and sought his response within four weeks. He listed the matter for December 11.

The Delhi High Court today sought Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's response on a plea seeking action against him for allegedly filing a false affidavit that he had not instructed his counsel to use derogatory words against Union minister Arun Jaitley.

Justice Manmohan issued notice to Kejriwal and sought his response within four weeks. He listed the matter for December 11.

Jaitley has filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders.

He said in a fresh application that Kejriwal had filed a reply denying that he had instructed his senior lawyer to make derogatory comments. However, this was opposed by his former counsel Ram Jethmalani two days later.

Senior advocates Rajiv Nayar and Sandeep Sethi, appearing for the Union finance minister, urged the court to allow them to file a criminal complaint against Kejriwal for making a false statement and filing a false affidavit.

tags #Arun Jaitley #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #India

