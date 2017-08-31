App
Aug 30, 2017 10:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

High Court asks Coimbatore collector to appear in waste-dumping case

The judge said the authorities should have acted on the media reports.

The Madras High Court today directed the Coimbatore collector to appear before it tomorrow in connection with the dumping of waste from neighbouring Kerala in a private property in the district without approval.

Justice N Kirubakaran passed the order on a petition from one S Ramaswamy of Chettypalayam, Coimbatore Taluk.

The judge said, "It is reported in the media that chemical waste, e-waste, and medical waste are transported from the state of Kerala and illegally dumped in the border district at Tamil Nadu causing pollution."

"When a serious issue is raised which causes pollution and health hazard the authority should act with responsibility ...," said the judge and directed the collector to appear before the court on August 31 and file a report.

The petitioner submitted that plastic sacks were frequently dumped on a vacant land adjacent to his residence.

It was found that the land-owner had leased out a portion of his land to one Abdul Ali of Podanur and both of them were involved in transportation of harmful materials like medical and other wastes, he alleged.

No approval was obtained from authorities for the purpose of dumping the waste, he submitted.

A representation was handed over to the Tahsildar seeking immediate action. It was also brought to the notice of the executive officer, Chettipalayam Town Panchayat.

The tahsildar directed the land owner and the lease holder to stop the illegal act of dumping of harmful materials failing which they would be prosecuted under the provisions of CrPc.

As no further action was taken, the petitioner gave a representation to the collector who, he alleged, had not given proper response following which the court was moved.

