Jun 23, 2017 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hi-tech Tejas Express will now go to Lucknow and Chandigarh from the national capital

While the New Delhi to Chandigarh journey will last around four hours, the New Delhi to Lucknow trip will take six hours.

Moneycontrol News

As promised in the last budget by Railway minister Suresh Prabhu, the hi-tech Tejas Express will soon run on new routes of Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Lucknow, cutting down travel time significantly.

The Tejas coaches are designed to run at a record-high speed of 200 kmph. The Mumbai-Goa Tejas, flagged off in May, runs at an average speed of 130 kmph because the tracks don't support higher speeds. But the Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Lucknow trains are expected to reach high speeds of 160 kmph.

Two new rakes of the trains are presently under construction and will be ready consequently by September and November this year, Railway Ministry spokesperson Anil Saxena told the Financial Express.

The new Tejas trains are likely to have the same hi-tech amenities as the Mumbai-Goa train which has celebrity-curated menus, call bells, Wi-Fi connection, ergonomic seats, GPS-based Passenger Information Display System, bio-toilets, beverage vending machines, and so on.

Additionally, unlike any other trains, the fully-air conditioned Tejas includes CCTV cameras and smoke-and-fire detection system.

In a first, Tejas Express brings to the railways features such as LCD screens for infotainment (for each seat) and automatic plug doors resembling those of airplanes and controlled by guards as part of ‘SMART’ coaches plan undertaken in the budget.

