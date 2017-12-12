Here's why Modi government is focusing more on women-led schemes

From triple talaq to rolling out cooking gas for rural families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on women is visible as the 2019 general election nears.

After pushing for ban on triple talaq or triple talaq in India, Modi is now keen to reserve seats for women in the Parliament, a source-based report in the Bloomberg said. Consultations for the same are already underway, the report said.

The government is working on the Women's Reservation Bill, which proposes to reserve one-third of the seats in Parliament. The Bill has been pending for nearly two decades.

Last month, the Centre drew a draft law to make triple talaq 'non-bailable and cognizable' offence with three years in jail and fine.

During the 2014 elections, women had outnumbered men as far as voting is concerned. According to a Pew report, the economy continues to be top priority for voters. In 2014, nearly 83 percent voters said that economy will an important factor while voting.

The report further says that women are more likely to rate several issues as very important, leading with healthcare and reproduction. The report says that 84 percent women voters consider healthcare of primary importance while only 70 percent men think that.

Economic inequality is another major factor for women — 64 percent say it is very important compared to just 49 percent men.

The government is focusing more on women-related issues to bring more voters under their umbrella.

Few women-related schemes that have been implemented are:

> Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao - The government's flagship programme 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme was launched in January 2015 to address issues of declining child sex ratio (CSR) and empowerment of women.

India's CSR declined from 976 in 1961 to 918 in 2011 Census. CSR is defined as the number of girls per 1,000 boys in the age group of 0-6 years.

In November this year, the government expanded the scheme to cover all 640 districts in the country.

> Safer cooking fuel for rural families to reduce premature deaths from air pollution.

> Maternity leave - Earlier this year, Modi-led government increased maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks for women working at a place with workforce of more than 10 people.

The new law will benefit more than 1.6 billion working women in the country.

> National Policy for Domestic Workers - The Ministry of Labour and Employment is working on a formulation of a policy for domestic workers, of which women comprise nearly 67 percent, the report said.

At the recent Global Entrepreneurship Summit, held in Hyderabad last month, Modi said that "women empowerment is vital for growth and development".

"The theme, 'women first, prosperity for all' makes this edition of GSE stand out. In Indian mythology, women is an incarnation of Shakti- the Goddess of power, we believe women empowerment is vital to our development," Modi said at the Summit, which was also attended by White House advisor Ivanka Trump.

However, the current data from World Economic Forum shows that India's gender gap ranking has fallen 21 places this year on back of lack of literacy, life expectancy and low involvement of politics.