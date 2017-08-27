Here's all you need to know about chit fund schemes

Moneycontrol News

With the Central Government taking measures to put in place new laws to regulate chit fund schemes, the subject has assumed a lot of relevance in recent weeks.

Although the government is now looking to prevent investors from being cheated by these schemes, few are aware that an act called the Central Chit Funds Act has existed since 1982.

However, the 1982 act came into force across all states on different dates, according to the Centre's decision made in consultation with the state's official Gazette.

The Central Chit Funds Act, 1982, outlines other rules and regulations to run a chit fund scheme. These require the company or organization running such a scheme to be registered under the act, to make sure every subscriber has a copy of the agreement and to ensure that the foreman maintains detailed records of all procedures.

What is a chit fund scheme?

In simple terms, a chit fund refers to an agreement arrived at by a group of individuals to invest a certain amount through periodic installments over a specified period of time.

Each subscriber is entitled to a 'prized amount' that is given to them at the time of collection through processes such as chit, auction or tender as stated in the chit agreement.

Even though these schemes are believed to promote savings, as each subscriber would have received at once the bulk sum deposited by him/her over the fixed period, it isn't believed to be a good form of investment.

Despite the presence of staunch rules against scams by chit funds, a lot of these funds run Ponzi schemes and make away with a lot of people's money. Ponzi schemes are investment operations that pay returns to old investors from the money garnered from new investors.

If not caught by the authorities in time, Ponzi schemes have a way of collapsing on their own for a number of reasons, the most common of which is the promoter running away with all of the remaining corpus.

Also Read: Chit fund scams: Rs 80,000 crore and counting

Here are a few recent instances where investors/subscribers of chit funds were cheated:

> Rose Valley chit fund scam

Under the Rose Valley chit fund scam, worth around Rs 60,000 crore (initially thought of as a Rs 15,000 crore scam) thousands of investors, especially from West Bengal and Odisha, were duped by the Rose Valley Group's Ponzi schemes that promised handsome returns to its depositors.

In July, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth Rs 293 crore, including 6 hotels and a 17-acre amusement park in Tripura, in connection with the scam.

Many investors paid the money as installments, as is the case with chit funds, to buy properties or holiday packages from entities affiliated to the group — Rose Valley Real Estates and Constructions and Rose Valley Hotels and Entertainment, reported Business Line.

As the investigation continues, the investors are yet to receive their deposited money. This led to a recent outburst in Kolkata’s Minto Park where the investors vandalised Rose Valley Group-owned Park Prime Hotel, demanding their money back, reported The Indian Express.

The ED had arrested the sole proprietor and chairman Gautam Kundu in 2015, who is still in jail, for the scam worth more than Rs 15,000 crore.

In December 2016, CBI arrested two Trinamool Congress MPs Sudip Bandopadhyay and Tapas Pal. Bandyopadhyay was granted a bail in May this year, while, Pal continues to be behind bars.

> Saradha chit fund scam

An umbrella company with 200 private players, Saradha Group in West Bengal was alleged of cheating more than a million investors by running Ponzi schemes.

The scam, which came to light in April 2013, was worth over Rs 10,000 crore. Following the unearthing of the scam, the state government set up a Rs 500 crore relief fund for small investors who had put money in the scheme, to prevent them from going bankrupt.

On April 23, 2013, the Chairman and MD Sudipta Sen, along with Debjani Mukherjee and Arvind Singh Chauhan were arrested in Kashmir. After the arrest, SEBI asked Saradha Group to immediately stop raising any further capital and return all deposits within three months.

Also Read: Sebi orders Saradha Realty to close schemes, refund money

In a written application, Sen confessed that several Trinamool Congress MPs were also involved in the scam. According to a Livemint report, members of parliament Kunal Ghosh and Srijoy Bose; former West Bengal Director General of Police Rajat Majumdar; and Sports and Transport minister, Madan Mitra, were allegedly involved in the scam.

Also Read: Saradha scam: Why Rs 500cr relief fund won't be sufficient

The West Bengal chit fund scam brought together various government agencies like market regulator SEBI, RBI, the income tax department, finance ministry as well as the corporate affairs ministry to investigate the scam.