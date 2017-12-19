Here's a look at the 'anti-smog gun' that the Delhi government is considering using to fight pollution

In the fight against pollution, the Delhi government is reviewing 'weapons in its arsenal'. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister inspected the use of anti-smog gun or ‘Fog Cannon’ at the Delhi Secretariat.

The official Twitter handle of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party tweeted the pictures of the inspection. The tweet was also retweeted by Manish Sisodia.

The Delhi government has decided to trial run the anti-smog gun at east Delhi's Anand Vihar ISBT on 20 December.

Anand Vihar area is the most polluted area in Delhi with PM 2.5 ­ concentration almost always staying multiple times the permissible limit. Even on Tuesday, around noon, the concentration was 232 micrograms per cubic metre.



The Fog Cannon Dust Suppression System developed by Cloud Tech is 'designed to tackle the problem of airborne dust particles generated by open mining activities, demolition work, and bulk material handling,' according to the company.

The company claims that the machine can suppress up to 95 percent of the particles in its throw range. The fan-based machine uses water to create mist and throws that in the open sky. The mist captures the dust particles and falls down clearing the air.

The company makes three models of the Fog Cannon, each with different power and throwing capacity.

Earlier, in a meeting, the Lt Governor Anil Baijal directed authorities to ensure management of municipal solid waste completely in a time frame of 16 months.

"The plan should cover a time-frame not exceeding 16 months and also indicate the exact requirement of funds. The chief secretary has been asked to coordinate and finalise it," the L-G office said in a statement.

Baijal also directed all three corporations to ensure that no methane fires occur at the three landfill sites and for this, they should take help of experts of the Science & Technology Ministry, the statement said.

