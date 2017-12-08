Here's a list of infamous Aiyarisms that have landed Congress in sticky situations

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, who has long been an outspoken politician, is no stranger to controversy.

Aiyar has found himself in several ‘foot-in-mouth’ moments over the years, including one on Thursday when he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘neech kisam ka aadmi’ (a lowly human being) and got suspended from the Congress as a result.

While BJP lashed out at the Congress over Aiyar’s remark, which was interpreted as a comment on Modi’s caste, the Rahul Gandhi-led party suspended the senior leader to save face ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections.

Considering that the 'neech' comment will likely impact Congress' performance in the polls, this would be a good time to take a look at a list of Aiyar's comments - or 'Aiyarisms' - that made the headlines in the past and ended up putting the Congress party in soup.

Asking Pakistan to remove Modi

Recently, while speaking at an election rally in poll-bound Gujarat, PM Modi asked if Aiyar had earlier gone to Pakistan to put a ‘supari’ on him (gave someone a contract to have him killed).

The context to this is that during Aiyar's visit to Pakistan in 2015, the Congress leader had reportedly told Duniya TV that in order to ensure the success of India-Pakistan peace talks, “the first and the foremost thing is to remove Modi." "Only then can the talks move forward,” Aiyar had said.

The infamous ‘Chaiwala’ jibe

Even in Aiyar's long list of bloopers, this one probably proved to be the costliest.

In 2014, before the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress man had infamously called Modi a ‘chaiwala’ (tea seller) and said that he would never become the PM. He added that if he (Modi) wanted to sell tea again, the Congress could arrange for that.

The words turned out be political suicide and Modi managed to secure a massive win for his party purely on his image alone. Aiyar managed to rub a lot of people the wrong way and it is believed that the comment damaged Congress' chances of registering a respectable seat count in the end.

'BA pass' Ajay Maken

Mani Shankar Aiyar has long been known for his quick mouth and it is not just members of rival parties that are the subject of his Aiyarisms.

In 2011, Aiyar did what could be called political friendly fire. Taking a dig at Congress leader and the then sports minister Ajay Maken, the Camridge University alumnus said that Maken was “BA graduate from Hansraj College” who was incapable of writing a certain well-composed letter that was sent to the prime minister.

In the said letter, Maken had accused Aiyar of assuming an "obstructionist role" that led to the cost of the Commonwealth games inflate to way more than intended in terms of time and money.

Vajpayee a ‘nalayak’

Modi isn't the only BJP leader who has been subjected to a scathing Aiyarism. Back in 1998, Mani Shankar Aiyar had called the then prime minister and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee ‘nalayak’ (incompetent). Of course, the backlash that followed forced the motormouth politician to apologise.

Congress party is like ‘circus’

As is evident from an earlier example, Aiyar hasn't really held his tongue even when it comes to members of his own party.

In 2011, Aiyar said that the Congress party was like a circus. "Some times people taste success, sometimes they fail. This is kind of a fair and every Congressman has to join this circus,” he said.

St. Stephen’s vs Hansraj and Kirorimal

The highly-educated politician, who is an alumnus of St Stephen’s college, has time and again poked fun at Delhi University’s Hansraj College and Kirori Mal College, making students of St Stephen's extremely uncomfortable about an age-old college rivalry.

Aiyar not only expressed doubt about Ajay Maken’s educational qualification, he ridiculed Hansraj students by questioning their spelling capabilities. He had also said that actor Amitabh Bachhan was the only claim to fame for Kirori Mal College.