Incidence of non-communicable diseases in India rose by 25 % since 1990: Report

The incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such diabetes and respiratory disorders in India has risen by 25 percent since 1990, according to a study on the country's disease burden.

As a result of urbanisation and ageing, the burden of NCDs is large and rapidly rising in all states, the report published in The Lancet Journal said.

The incidence of NCDs rose from 30 percent of the total disease burden in 1990 to 55 percent in 2016.

However, mortality due to communicable, maternal, neonatal and nutritional diseases (CMNNDs) declined from 61 percent in 1990 to 33 percent in 2016, it said.

NCDs accounted for 37.9 percent deaths in 1990 and 61.8 percent deaths in 2016.

NCDs dominate infectious and associated diseases in Kerala, Goa, and Tamil Nadu. The dominance is lower in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The incidence of diabetes and ischaemic heart disease rose by 174 and 104 percent respectively, the report said.

In 2016, three of the five leading causes of disease burden in India were non-communicable, with ischaemic heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease as the top two causes.

The study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research, Public Heath Foundation of India and Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is the first comprehensive analysis of the health of India's 1.34 billion citizens.

It estimates key drivers of ill health, disability and premature death in all 29 states, many of which have populations the size of large countries.