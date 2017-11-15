App
Nov 14, 2017 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi ICMM to discuss medical emergencies involving women in combat roles

The World Congress of International Committee on Military Medicine (ICMM), a biennial event, will be held in Delhi between November 19 and 24.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nearly 350 doctors from the armed forces of 80 nations are expected to attend an event in India next week to discuss ways to tackle medical emergencies involving women in combat roles, a senior military doctor said on Tuesday.

The World Congress of International Committee on Military Medicine (ICMM), a biennial event, will be held in Delhi between November 19 and 24.

It will include a session on dealing with medical emergencies involving women in combat roles. The session assumes significance as talks of women playing a part in warfare activities in all the three armed forces gather steam.

The Indian Air Force recently inducted three women fighter pilots.

"We have no experience in what special changes we need to do in regards to women in combat roles," Air Commodore Rajesh Vaidya told reporters. He said this will be discussed at the Congress.

Lieutenant General Bipin Puri, Director-General of the Armed Forces Medical Service, said there will be discussions on how to deal with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear exigencies during the Congress.

Twenty six thematic sessions have been lined up, including medical emergencies in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief exercises, health screening of recruits, health of veterans and terrain specific military medical support.

"The primary mission of ICMM is to maintain and strengthen bond of cooperation and knowledge between the armed forces medical service of the member states," Puri said.

Founded in 1921, India joined the 112-member ICMM in 1949.

