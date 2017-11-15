App
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaHealth
Nov 15, 2017 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Death rates for Indian states down significantly: Report

The study has suggested that the all-age and age-standardised death rates have seen greater reduction in women than in men, during the period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The all-age and age-standardised death rates for Indian states have significantly reduced from 1990 to 2016, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study.

The report suggests the health pattern has changed in the country between 1990 and 2016 and non-communicable diseases are now responsible for more deaths, compared to communicable diseases.

The 'India: Health of the nation's states' survey is the first state-level disease burden and risk factors estimate funded by the Indian Council for Medical Research, The Public Health Foundation of India and the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, among others.

Read also: Health of the nation's states: Non-communicable diseases rise in India

The study carried out by India State-level Disease Burden Initiative Collaborators, has suggested that the all-age and age-standardised death rates have seen greater reduction in women than in men, during the same period.

The report also states death rates decreased significantly for communicable, maternal, neonatal and nutritional diseases (CMNND) causes of death such as, diarrhoeal diseases, lower respiratory infections, and tuberculosis.

[caption id="attachment_2439259" align="alignleft" width="6080"](A) 1990 and (B) 2016. The states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Uttarakhand did not exist in 1990, as they were created from existing larger states in 2000 or later. Data for these four new states were disaggregated from their parent states based on their current district composition. These states are shown in the 1990 map for comparison with 2016. (Picture courtesy: Global Burden of Disease Study) (A) 1990 and (B) 2016. The states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Uttarakhand did not exist in 1990, as they were created from existing larger states in 2000 or later. Data for these four new states were disaggregated from their parent states based on their current district composition. These states are shown in the 1990 map for comparison with 2016.[/caption]

The Epidemiological transition ratios have improved across the country. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which fared poorly according to the 1990 data, have seen significant improvement in their ETL ratios.

At the same time, states such as Kerala, Punjab, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh, which had outperformed other states according to the 1990 data, now have an ETL ratio equal to or less than 0.30.

With an ETL ratio of 0.74, Bihar has seen slower progress while Kerala has seen the most improvements with an ETL ratio of 0.16.

Number of deaths caused by road accidents and self-harm (suicide) also increased between 1990 and 2016.

