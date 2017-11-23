Cancer is divine justice for sins: Assam BJP minister Himanta Sarma kicks up storm over comment

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has kicked up a storm with his remarks that some people suffer from life-threatening diseases such as cancer because of sins committed in the past which he called "divine justice".

"God makes us suffer when we sin. Sometimes we come across young men getting inflicted with cancer or young men meeting with accidents. If you observe the background you will come to know that it's divine justice. Nothing else. We have to suffer that divine justice," Sarma said at a function organised for the distribution of appointment letters to teachers at Guwahati on Tuesday.

"In this lifetime or in our previous life, or perhaps my father or mother... perhaps that young man did not do but his father has done something wrong. It is mentioned even in Gita, Bible about the outcome of one's actions. No point in being sad... all will get the outcome of this life's actions in this life only. That divine justice always will be there. Nobody can escape the divine justice that will happen," he added.



'Cancer is divine justice for sins' says Assam Minister Sharma. That is what switching parties does to a person.

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 22, 2017

The comments sparked sharp reactions in the political circles and among cancer patients.

Congress leader P Chidambaram denounced the minister who was earlier with the Congress through a post on his Twitter account. "Cancer is divine justice for sins' says Assam Minister Sarma. That is what switching parties does to a person," read his tweet.

Another Congress leader Debabratta Saikia termed the remark as unfortunate and asked the minister to publicly apologise for it. AIUDF leader Aminul Islam, on the other hand, asserted that the minister made this remark to cover his failure to control the spread of cancer in the state.

However, Dr B B Borthakur, State-run Dr B Barooah Cancer Institute's Medical Superintendent sought to downplay Sarma's remarks by saying that he did not make “…the remark on a scientific basis but in a social context… don't think it is a matter to be made into a controversy. It is not a matter to be given so much importance."



Sir, please do not distort. Simply I said that Hinduism believe in karmic law and human sufferings are linked to karmic deficiency of past life.Don’t you belief that too?Of course in your party I do not know whether Hindu philosophy can be discussed at all https://t.co/P7CMBIRCYQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 22, 2017





Did my speech was on cancer? Who told you? I simply asked a new batch of teachers to work sincerely & work for poor.In that context I argue that if we do not work sincerely in next life we might face karmic deficiency & that may lead to sufferings .what is insensitive about this? https://t.co/jlCAbEdh7s

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 22, 2017

The Minister on his part tried to defend his statement by stating that some are distorting it. Responding to the tweet by P Chidambaram, the Minister stated that the Congress leader should refrain from distorting the statement. "Sir, please do not distort. Simply I said that Hinduism believe in karmic law and human sufferings are linked to karmic deficiency of past life.Don’t you belief that too?Of course in your party I do not know whether Hindu philosophy can be discussed at all," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he stated that his speech was aimed at motivating teachers and was not on cancer.

(With inputs from PTI)