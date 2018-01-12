Health panel recommends J&J to pay Rs 20 lakh to patients for faulty hip implants

In a relief to patients who received faulty hip implants from pharma giant Johnson and Johnson (J&J) seven years ago, a health ministry panel has recommended a compensation. The panel led by Arun Kumar Agarwal, former dean of Maulana Azad Medical College, suggested a base amount of Rs 20 lakh each for all affected patients, reported Mint.

The committee further recommended to form another central panel of experts and regional expert committees to study claims of disability and suffering caused due to the device. The central committee will determine the final amount of compensation, depending upon the base amount and lost wages.

The hip replacement device called DePuy ASR was reportedly sold in India by DePuy International, a subsidiary of J&J. In 2010, the device was recalled over reports of metal poisoning and high failures. The device had a design flaw, toxic chromium and cobalt that leached into the body, causing danger to lives.

As India has no specific legal provisions to pay compensation in such cases, the government set up the committee in February 2016 to carry a detailed investigation in the case.

In its report, the committee recommended that the firm be made liable to pay adequate compensation proportionate with the lost wages, severity of the pain, the resultant disability and sufferings (both mental and physical) of each of the patients who had received implant, as per Mint.

The patients had also go through corrective surgery and many of them had to follow strict bed rest. Thus, the committee also recommended free medical management to all the patients who had to undergo another surgery, in its report. It will also include follow-up for all affected patients for their health check-ups, as per the recommendation of the report.

Meanwhile, J&J refused to give reaction over the report. When contacted by the Mint, the company said that it had no information about the recommended report.