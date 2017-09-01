Head of Al-Qaeda's offshoot group in Kashmir threatens India, says will liberate country from Hindus

Moneycontrol News

Head of Al-Qaeda's offshoot Ansar Gazawat-ul-Hind in Kashmir, Zakir Musa has released an audio message threatening India. In the video, Musa can be heard saying, "Will liberate India from cow worshipping PM Modi and Hindus".

The 10-minute long audio message, as per a Times of India report was first released on the YouTube channel Ansar Ghazwa. In the message Musa threatened India, saying the country will see its leaders chained and dragged. “Narendra Modi the worshipper of cow, can gather as much might with his politics and diplomacy but won't be able to stop us... We will hoist the flag of Islam on Hind and we will have the Hindu rulers chained and dragged," he said.

Musa also warned India against deporting the Rohingya muslims from Jammu. The government had earlier made it clear that it intended to deport nearly 40,000 Rohingya muslims who have entered India, of which 6,000 are settled in Jammu.

In the audio message, Musa also criticised the Pakistani government and army for allegedly back stabbing the Kashmiri cause. He claimed that Pakistan had joined hands with the US in their fight against the ‘mujahideen’ by closing training camps and killing or imprisoning many activists.

However he asserted that the Kashmiri movement can survive even without the support from any country. He said that 'they' had ‘kept alive jihad with their own blood and by turning stones into weapons and snatching arms and weapons from Indian soldiers’. He asserted that all terror groups in Kashmir had fought for Islam and Sharia.

Musa who was stuttering and stumbling in his Urdu speech was seemingly reading a script drafted for him by the Al-Qaeda.