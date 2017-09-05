HCL Tech, John Hopkins University working on project to stem spread of Zika virus

Even as larger rival Infosys continues to grapple with its board issues, HCL Technologies, India’s fourth largest IT company, is quietly working on a project that could help solve the problem of Zika and other mosquito-borne diseases, worldwide.

HCL Tech and the team of Center for Bioengineering Innovation and Design at John Hopkins University have worked together on a project to build an automated mosquito trap which can potentially change the area of mosquito surveillance, which at present is a completely manual process.

“Mosquito control programmes give an idea of mosquito population in an area. Usually, traps are laid out to catch mosquitoes, and health workers then manually sift through the dead ones to identify the different kinds. We have attempted to take a trap and make it smarter,” said Dr Soumyadipta Acharya, graduate program director at Johns Hopkins Center for Bioengineering Innovation and Design (CBID).

The CBID team has been trying to develop a solution to the recent spread of the Zika virus since 2016. The team hit upon the idea to create an automated trap that would count and identify mosquitoes, record the data, and send it to the cloud where it could be mapped and distributed to health officials.

“To further its research, the team has partnered with HCL Tech to work on the industrial design. HCL Tech is developing components for this project including cloud applications that are integrated with data analytics, industrial-grade prototypes integrated with existing mosquito traps, and smart phone applications for community collaboration,” said GH Rao, president, engineering and R&D services, HCL Technologies.

Essentially, the smart trap catches mosquitoes and identifies different species without any manual intervention and uploads the data to cloud that can be used to send mobile alerts, research and so on.

The research involved design and development of a cognitive IoT solution along with the science of identifying species of mosquito.

The project is funded by USAID, which wants researchers to work on stopping the spread of Zika and prevent other infectious disease outbreaks. The USD 30-million Challenge called upon the global community to help fight the current Zika outbreak and to “help strengthen the world’s ability to prevent, detect, and respond to future infectious disease outbreaks”.

The teams have been working on the project since the past few months, and at lab conditions, the smart trap prototype has an accuracy of 95 percent. HCL’s Rao said the most challenging part is to achieve 100 percent accuracy of prototypes in the field.

At present, the product is at a price range of USD 200-300. Dr Acharya said that over a period of time, it should be possible to have basic models available for as low as USD 30. About a million dollars have gone into developing this prototype.

“Housing societies, playgrounds, schools, etc. should be our potential customers…It will take around a year to launch this product commercially in the market. Right now, there are five prototypes in Brazil that are being used for testing,” Acharya said.

The project also has an NGO partner in Brazil-Jhpiego, which is helping with initial implementations in the country.

While there is much excitement about the finished product, Dr Acharya also pointed out the practical difficulties of teams working across different time zones.

“There are supply chain issues. The HCL campus, being a SEZ, creates some problems. Things are stuck at customs for days,” said Dr Acharya.