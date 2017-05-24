HC grants interim stay on publication of NEET result

The Madras High Court granted an interim stay on the publication of result of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2017 across the country today.

The petitioners alleged that uniform question papers were not given, with a vast difference in difficulty between the English and Tamil question papers.

A batch of petitions filed by some students which stated that the NEET examination be cancelled and a fresh test with uniform question papers be conducted. They also stated that the officials had not informed them that different set of question papers would be circulated.

In Tamil Nadu, a different set of questions was given to those who opted for English and Tamil, adding that the one in Tamil was easier.

the petitioners wrote,"One India, one question paper in the NEET is a must. Otherwise the scaling of intelligence and aptitude would differ. "

"Hence, the NEET examination should be cancelled and fresh examination with uniform question papers be conducted,"

Justice M V Muralidharan of the court's Madurai bench also directed officials of the Medical Council of India (MCI), the Director of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Union health ministry to file their counter affidavits on June 7.