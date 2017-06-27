App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 27, 2017 09:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

HC directs bank to accept farm land as collateral for edu loan

Allowing a petition by S Sampathkumar of Salem district, whose loan application was rejected on the ground that farm land cannot be accepted as collateral security, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana directed Indian Overseas Bank to extend the financial assistance within a month.

HC directs bank to accept farm land as collateral for edu loan

Coming to the aid of a poor farmer's son, who has got MBBS admission on merit, the Madras High Court has directed a nationalised bank to accept his family's farm lands as collateral security and grant him Rs 25 lakh educational loan.

Allowing a petition by S Sampathkumar of Salem district, whose loan application was rejected on the ground that farm land cannot be accepted as collateral security, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana directed Indian Overseas Bank to extend the financial assistance within a month.

"As the educational loan is being taken for pursuing the medical course, the bank should have extended its help to him, especially when there is no embargo for granting an educational loan against the agricultural property as collateral security," the judge said in a recent order.

The judge said the purpose of education loan scheme itself was to encourage students pursue higher education, besides strengthening the status of financially oppressed people by providing them financial assistance.

If the financial assistance was recoverable in future from the petitioner himself, the bank need not have any apprehension in extending it.

"When there are a lot of philanthropic and welfare schemes offered even by banks, these kinds of special cases may be considered by them leniently and encourage the student community to pursue their goals," the judge said in the order.

Sampathkumar had scored about 95.75 per cent in the higher secondary examination and got admission in a medical college in Navi Mumbai based on marks obtained by him in the entrance test.

tags #Madras High Court #S Sampathkumar #Salem district

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.