you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 18, 2017 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haryana HBSE 12th Result 2017 may be declared today: Check on bseh.org.in

Haryana board (HBSE) Class 12 results may be declared today on official website bseh.org.in. Here's the latest updates.

Moneycontrol News

The HBSE  (Board of School Education Haryana) may declare Class 12 results today.

Exam-tracking website India Results said the HBSE Class 12 result may be declared today at 4 pm while peers Exam Results and Jagran Josh said they may be declared on May 20. The latter date was corroborated by an NDTV report which quoted a top official as saying the results will be declared then.

There is no official confirmation though either from the board. HBSE Class 10 results may be declared on June 2, according to India Results.

If the results do come out, here's a three-step guide to checking out the results.

> Log on to bseh.org.in

> Enter the website and click on the notification regarding results, whenever it is made live

> Input important information such as your roll number, date of birth. Your results will be displayed. Take a print.

More than 6 lakh students have appeared for the exams this year.

Last year, the results were declared on May 23.

