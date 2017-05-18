App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 18, 2017 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Declared: Haryana HBSE 12th Result 2017 out; check on bseh.org.in

Haryana board (HBSE) Class 12 results were declared today on official website bseh.org.in. Here's how you can check it out.

Declared: Haryana HBSE 12th Result 2017 out; check on bseh.org.in

Moneycontrol News

The HBSE (Board of School Education Haryana) has declared Class 12 results today.

Earlier, the board had said it would hold a press conference at 3 pm after which the results will be uploaded by 4 pm.

India Results, the official host for the Class 12 results, also made the verdict available on its website.

Here's a three-step guide to checking out the results.

> Log on to bseh.org.in

> Enter the website and click on the section regarding results

> Input important information such as your roll number, name, stream, email id and mobile number. Your results will be displayed. Take a print.

About 2.5 lakh students appeared for the exams this year.

Last year, the results were declared on May 23. In 2016, 2.5 lakh students undertook the examination, with 62.4 percent passing.

