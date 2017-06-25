App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 25, 2017 12:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hate crime over-reported, over-hyped: Rajiv Mehrishi

"Hate crime is not a new sort of crime in India. It is a feudal crime which has happened over the ages. Such crimes today shake the conscience of people and disturb them much more than the past," he said.

Hate crime over-reported, over-hyped: Rajiv Mehrishi

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi today said hate crime is not new in the country and that such incidents have been over-reported and over-hyped particularly by the electronic media.

"Hate crime is not a new sort of crime in India. It is a feudal crime which has happened over the ages. Such crimes today shake the conscience of people and disturb them much more than the past," he said.

Mehrishi said hate crimes are over-reported and over- hyped today.

"They have been taking place over decades and it is not a different crime," Mehrishi said at the 'State of the States' conclave of India Today group here.

"A crime is a crime and should be handled with strictness, fairness and justice must be done," he said.

He also said that an entire paradigm shift in policing is needed to drastically improve the situation in the country.

He stressed that changes in training methodology and structure in police department should take place and people should make themselves responsible because the government cannot do everything.

Speaking on the cyber crime scenario, ADG (Crime) Rajasthan Police , Pankaj Kumar Singh said new challenges have emerged with the changing pattern of crime.

"Serious concern today is for the safety of digital transactions. Financial crime is rising and it is a challenge. Security of database is a main challenge and companies should be prepared and responsible enough to ensure the safety of people's database," he said.

tags #Current Affairs #hate crimes #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.