Has Dawood Ibrahim's right-hand man Chhota Shakeel parted ways with the don?

Dawood Ibrahim's trusted lieutenant Chhota Shakeel has reportedly parted ways with the fugitive don, according to unconfirmed reports emanating from intelligence agencies.

According to sources, Shakeel, who is absconding along with Dawood, has shifted to an unknown place from the duo’s base in Karachi’s Clifton area, the Times of India reported. Karachi has been their base since they escaped from India in the 1980s.

Shakeel, 50, has been a long-time aide of the underworld don and played a significant role in Dawood’s gang known as the D-Company. He also orchestrated the attack on Dawood’s rival Chhota Rajan in 2000.

The TOI report suggests that preceding the fallout, the duo had a fight over Dawood’s brother Anees Ibrahim's supposed intervention in the gang's activities.

Sources told the newspaper that Anees, who lives with Dawood and also wanted in the 1993 bombings, tried to wield his influence in the gang several times.

Although Dawood had communicated to his sibling that he should not intrude in the way of things, Anees apparently crossed the line and triggered a rift between his elder brother and Shakeel. Afterwards Shakeel maintained distance and reportedly met his aides in an East Asian country, as per sources.

The TOI report also suggests that only few of the core members of Dawood’s gang, who are based in Mumbai, are aware about the recent development in Karachi. They are concerned about future orders as they received direction from Shakeel on behalf of the don.