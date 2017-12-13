App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 13, 2017 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Has Dawood Ibrahim's right-hand man Chhota Shakeel parted ways with the don?

﻿1993-Mumbai blasts conspirator and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakeel has estranged him, as per intelligence inputs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dawood Ibrahim's trusted lieutenant Chhota Shakeel has reportedly parted ways with the fugitive don, according to unconfirmed reports emanating from intelligence agencies.

According to sources, Shakeel, who is absconding along with Dawood, has shifted to an unknown place from the duo’s base in Karachi’s Clifton area, the Times of India reported. Karachi has been their base since they escaped from India in the 1980s.

Shakeel, 50, has been a long-time aide of the underworld don and played a significant role in Dawood’s gang known as the D-Company. He also orchestrated the attack on Dawood’s rival Chhota Rajan in 2000.

The TOI report suggests that preceding the fallout, the duo had a fight over Dawood’s brother Anees Ibrahim's supposed intervention in the gang's activities.

related news

Sources told the newspaper that Anees, who lives with Dawood and also wanted in the 1993 bombings, tried to wield his influence in the gang several times.

Although Dawood had communicated to his sibling that he should not intrude in the way of things, Anees apparently crossed the line and triggered a rift between his elder brother and Shakeel. Afterwards Shakeel maintained distance and reportedly met his aides in an East Asian country, as per sources.

The TOI report also suggests that only few of the core members of Dawood’s gang, who are based in Mumbai, are aware about the recent development in Karachi. They are concerned about future orders as they received direction from Shakeel on behalf of the don.

tags #chhota shakeel #Current Affairs #Dawood Ibrahim #India

most popular

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.