Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result 2017 to be declared at 4 PM; check on bseh.org.in

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will declare Class 10th (Matriculaton) results today at 4 PM on its official website, bseh.org, and on haryana.indiaresults.com.

Earlier this week, board officials had said that the evaluation of answer sheets were over.

Here’s how you can check your result:

> Go to the board’s official website – bseh.org> Click on Class 10 or secondary school results link> You will be directed to new page of the private website India Results> Enter your examination details like roll number and click on submit

> Your result will be displayed on the screen.

HBSE had released its Class 12 results on May 18 with a 64.5 percent pass percentage. Girls outshone the boys in the exams.

A total of 3,88,205 students sat for the class 10th examination this year. Of this, 1,43,676 are girls and the rest 1,75,166 are boys.

The exam was conducted on March 7 across 1618 centres.

In 2016, nearly 3.17 lakh students appeared for the class 10th examination. The girsl performed better with a pass percentage of 52.62 percent while the pass percentage for boys was 45.71 percent.