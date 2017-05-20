Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result 2017 still awaited; check on bseh.org.in

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), which was to declare class 10th (Matriculaton) results today at 4 PM , is yet to put out the results on its official website, bseh.org.in, and on haryana.indiaresults.com.

While the class 10th results are yet to be declared, the board has put out class 10th and class 12th results for its open school.

Earlier this week, board officials had said that the evaluation of answer sheets were over.

Here’s how you can check your result:

> Go to the board’s official website – bseh.org.in> Click on Class 10 or secondary school results link> You will be directed to new page of the private website India Results> Enter your examination details like roll number and click on submit

> Your result will be displayed on the screen.

HBSE had released its Class 12 results on May 18 with a 64.5 percent pass percentage. Girls outshone the boys in the exams.

A total of 3,88,205 students sat for the class 10th examination this year. Of this, 1,43,676 are girls and the rest 1,75,166 are boys.

The exam was conducted on March 7 across 1618 centres.

In 2016, nearly 3.17 lakh students appeared for the class 10th examination. The girls performed better with a pass percentage of 52.62 percent while the pass percentage for boys was 45.71 percent.

Haryana Board had release class 12 results just two days ago on May 18 with overall pass percentage of 64.5. As per PTI, a total of 73.44 per cent girl students qualified for higher education as compared to 57.58 per cent boys.