Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result 2017: New rectified merit list to be put up on bseh.org.in

Haryana's education board BSEH on Monday withdrew the results of the Class 10 board exams over an incorrect merit list. The Board of School Education Haryana is expected to put up a new list later in the evening.

“Due to some technical error, the Board of School Education Haryana is rectifying the result of Secondary Examination, March-2017,” the education board said in a statement.

According to the incorrect merit list, Fatehabad's Monika Rani, who scored 493 marks out of 500, was declared topper.

The results will be put up on its official website, bseh.org.in, and on haryana.indiaresults.com and haryana10.jagranjosh.com.

Here’s how you can check your result:

> Go to the board’s official website – bseh.org.in> Click on Class 10 or secondary school results link> You will be directed to new page of the private website India Results> Enter your examination details like roll number and click on submit

> Your result will be displayed on the screen.

The sudents can also download the Education Board Bhiwani Haryana from the Google App store to check results.

HBSE had released its Class 12 results on May 18 with a 64.5 percent pass percentage. Girls outshone the boys in the exams.

A total of 3,88,205 students sat for the class 10th examination this year. Of this, 1,43,676 are girls and the rest 1,75,166 are boys.

The exam was conducted on March 7 across 1618 centres.

In 2016, nearly 3.17 lakh students appeared for the class 10th examination. The girls performed better with a pass percentage of 52.62 percent while the pass percentage for boys was 45.71 percent.

Haryana Board had release class 12 results just two days ago on May 18 with overall pass percentage of 64.5. As per PTI, a total of 73.44 per cent girl students qualified for higher education as compared to 57.58 per cent boys.