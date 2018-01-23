App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 23, 2018 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hardik Patel's jibe at PM Modi: Only a Chaiwala can ask unemployed youth to sell pakoras not an economist

Through his tweet, the leader of the Patidar movement was allegedly trying to compare the present Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his predecessor Manmohan Singh who was an acclaimed economist

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Patidar leader Hardik Patel hit out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent remarks against unemployment. Patel in his tweet lashed out against Modi by mentioning his background as a tea seller.

The tweet came as a reaction to the recent statement by the Prime Minister in which Modi had asked whether a person earning Rs 200 a day selling "pakodas" can be considered unemployed. Patel reacted to this by tweeting that only a ‘Chaiwala(tea seller) and not an economist could tell unemployed youths to sell snacks.'

Through his tweet, the leader of the Patel quota movement was allegedly trying to compare the present Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his predecessor Manmohan Singh who was a world-famous economist.

However, it is not the first time that Patel, who had sided with Congress during the last state election has used his tweets to make sensational comments.

related news

He had earlier tweeted a poem in which he subverted the lyrics of a song from the bollywood film 'Gopi' to launch an attack against Modi and the BJP.

Similarly, it is not the first time in the recent past that the ‘tea seller’ background of PM Modi has been used by his rivals to malign him. Earlier, during the campaign period of the Gujarat elections, the youth wing of Congress had tweeted a meme mocking the tea seller background of PM Modi using a picture that showed the Prime Minister along with the US President Doland Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

However, the ‘chaiwala’ comment has not always produced intended results for Modi’s rivals. A similar comment by Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar during 2014 parliament elections ended up being counter-productive after Modi cashed on it by claiming that Congress only had disdain towards the poor.

tags #BJP #Gujarat #Hardik Patel #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.