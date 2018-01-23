Hardik Patel's jibe at PM Modi: Only a Chaiwala can ask unemployed youth to sell pakoras not an economist

Patidar leader Hardik Patel hit out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent remarks against unemployment. Patel in his tweet lashed out against Modi by mentioning his background as a tea seller.



बेरोज़गार युवा को पकौडे का ठेला लगाने का सुझाव एक चायवाला ही दे सकता है, अर्थशास्त्री एसा सुझाव नहीं देता !!!!

— Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) January 22, 2018

The tweet came as a reaction to the recent statement by the Prime Minister in which Modi had asked whether a person earning Rs 200 a day selling "pakodas" can be considered unemployed. Patel reacted to this by tweeting that only a ‘Chaiwala(tea seller) and not an economist could tell unemployed youths to sell snacks.'

Through his tweet, the leader of the Patel quota movement was allegedly trying to compare the present Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his predecessor Manmohan Singh who was a world-famous economist.

However, it is not the first time that Patel, who had sided with Congress during the last state election has used his tweets to make sensational comments.

He had earlier tweeted a poem in which he subverted the lyrics of a song from the bollywood film 'Gopi' to launch an attack against Modi and the BJP.

Similarly, it is not the first time in the recent past that the ‘tea seller’ background of PM Modi has been used by his rivals to malign him. Earlier, during the campaign period of the Gujarat elections, the youth wing of Congress had tweeted a meme mocking the tea seller background of PM Modi using a picture that showed the Prime Minister along with the US President Doland Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

However, the ‘chaiwala’ comment has not always produced intended results for Modi’s rivals. A similar comment by Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar during 2014 parliament elections ended up being counter-productive after Modi cashed on it by claiming that Congress only had disdain towards the poor.