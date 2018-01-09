App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 09, 2018 01:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hardeep Singh Puri elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh

The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Manohar Parrikar, who quit as defence minister after becoming the Goa chief minister. His term was to end on November 25, 2020.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was elected unopposed in a bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh, principal secretary of the state Assembly Pradeep Dubey said.

The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Manohar Parrikar, who quit as defence minister after becoming the Goa chief minister. His term was to end on November 25, 2020.

"Today was the last date of withdrawal of nominations and Puri was the lone candidate. He was elected unopposed," Dubey said.

A career diplomat-turned-politician, 65-year-old Puri was sworn in as a minister in September and was allocated the housing and urban development ministry.

But since he was not a Member of Parliament, he had to enter either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha within the stipulated six months of taking oath.

His election was all but certain in view of the BJP's massive strength in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The Election Commission announced the elections in December and the last date for filing nominations for the election was January 5.

tags #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #Politics #Rajya Sabha #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.