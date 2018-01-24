Hardeep Puri lays foundation stone of underpass, flyover in Mahipalpur

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for construction of underpass and flyover, to be built in Mahipalpur here at an estimated cost of Rs 188 crore, to ease traffic congestion.

The work is expected to be completed in 400 days and it would improve traffic movement and provide "great relief" to people, the housing and Urban Affairs Minister told a gathering on the occasion.

"This project will facilitate movement of traffic from the international airport and create a better impression of the city among the visitors and tourists," he said.

Puri said the government was "totally dedicated" to improving urban infrastructure and easing traffic movement in the city and several such projects would be implemented in the coming days.

Once completed, the underpass and flyover would give relief to thousands of people who go to Terminal three of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, an official said.

"It will also help decongesting Mahipalpur Road and Service Lane of NH-8 in the area," he said.