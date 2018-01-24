App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
| Source: PTI

Hardeep Puri lays foundation stone of underpass, flyover in Mahipalpur

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for construction of underpass and flyover, to be built in Mahipalpur here at an estimated cost of Rs 188 crore, to ease traffic congestion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for construction of underpass and flyover, to be built in Mahipalpur here at an estimated cost of Rs 188 crore, to ease traffic congestion.

The work is expected to be completed in 400 days and it would improve traffic movement and provide "great relief" to people, the housing and Urban Affairs Minister told a gathering on the occasion.

"This project will facilitate movement of traffic from the international airport and create a better impression of the city among the visitors and tourists," he said.

Puri said the government was "totally dedicated" to improving urban infrastructure and easing traffic movement in the city and several such projects would be implemented in the coming days.

Once completed, the underpass and flyover would give relief to thousands of people who go to Terminal three of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, an official said.

"It will also help decongesting Mahipalpur Road and Service Lane of NH-8 in the area," he said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Real Estate

most popular

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.