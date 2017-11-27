Hadiya to appear before SC: Everything you need to know about Kerala 'love jihad' case

Hadiya, the central character behind the ongoing Kerala ‘Love Jihad’ drama is all set to appear before the Supreme Court today. The 25-year-old, whose conversion and marriage rocked Kerala has, at multiple occasions, clarified that she is not being forced to adopt Islam.

The entire issue started after Akhila Ashokan, a native of Vaikom converted to Islam. Akhila, who was pursuing Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery from a college in Salem went missing last year from the house where she was living along with her friends.

Soon, her father filed a complaint that her roommates Faseena and Jaseena and their father Aboobacker had taken his daughter away. Following this, her father Ashokan, an ex-serviceman filed a habeas corpus petition in the Kerala High Court.

When Akhila appeared at the Court on 19th January 2016 she informed the court that she had converted to Islam and taken the name Hadiya. She also informed that she had left her home after her father objected her from practicing namaz. She had reportedly joined an Islamic study centre in Kozhikode, but later moved to Sathya Sarani, an educational institution and conversion centre in Manjeri, Malappuram after Aboobacker refused to keep her at his residence.

It is from here on that the issue started becoming complicated. Sathya Sarani, which has come to the light for several conversions appointed Sainaba, who is an active member of the Popular Front of India as her guardian. The High Court, on its part dismissed the habeas corpus petition.

The second petition

A few months later (August 2016) Ashokan approached the High Court again and filed another petition claiming that efforts were being made to transport Akhila out of the country and to get her hurriedly married off to a Muslim man.

The allegation came after the news emerged that some recently converted girls from the state had left India to join ISIS. In response, the court ordered that Akhila should be kept under surveillance to ensure that she was not taken out of the country. She was also shifted to a hostel in Ernakulam after her father expressed concerns over her safety. She later shifted to the college hostel after the court asked her to do so.

Sudden marriage

The entire drama took a big turn when Akhila - now Hadiya appeared before the court in December along with Shafin Jahan. She had, according to her counsel, married him on 19th December - the same day when the court was hearing the case.

The judges were angered for being kept in the dark about the marriage and doubted this was part of a plan to transport her out of the country. The fact that Sainaba was involved in another such marriage in order to counter judicial intervention was noted by the court which sent Akhila back to a hostel and restricted her access to mobile phones.

The new verdict

Last May, the High Court bench brought out an order that called the wedding a sham and nullified the marriage claiming the husband, an active member of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was just a pawn in the entire episode to outmanoeuvre judiciary.

The husband soon approached the Supreme Court and had Kapil Sibal and Indira Jaisingh as his lawyers. The apex court on its part has asked an NIA report regarding the involvement of any radical groups in the issue.

The raging debate

What makes the case unique is the emotions that have been raised in Kerala. The issue has led to a polarisation in the state that is based on religion. While Muslim outfits under the banner of the Muslim Ekopana Samithi led protests against the High Court, others, particularly Hindu outfits view it as an attempt aimed at the Islamification of the state.