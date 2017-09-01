GWRL Q1 net up 31.6% to Rs 26 crore

Technical textiles manufacturer Garware-Wall Ropes (GWRL) on Friday reported 31.6 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 26 crore in the first quarter ended June 30 as compared to the same period last year.

The net profit stood at Rs 19.8 crore in the corresponding period of FY17, the company said in a release here.

Net sales grew by 10.3 per cent to Rs 243.2 crore in Q1 of FY18 compared to Rs 217.5 crore in Q1 of FY17.

"FY18 has started well with healthy growth in our differentiated product portfolio. A focused approach to increasing our reach and market penetration in global markets has shown results in the first quarter.

"In the domestic markets, while overall growth is positive, there are some challenges in the implementation of GST which we expect will smoothen out over the coming months," Garware-Wall Ropes CMD Vayu Garware said.

Bodhtree targets Rs 150 cr revenues from Enterprise solutions

Bodhtree Consulting today said it has built "sizable business" in cloud applications, enterprise solutions and supply chain management solutions and targets Rs 150 crore revenues from enterprise solutions in the next three years.

Bodhtree is currently working with leading corporates from across the sectors like healthcare and life sciences, financial services, government, hi-tech, manufacturing and education.

After signing marquee clients like the Indian Coast Guard for implementing Oracle enterprise solutions, the company is confident of taking the business to Rs 150 crore business under this enterprise solutions segment in the next three years.

Last financial year the company has reported Rs 25 crore revenues from this segment.

Bodhtree currently boasts of leading corporates like GMR, GVK, Dr Reddy's Lab, SESA Group, Hetero, Neuland, ISB and College of Defence Management as clients. Gravita posts 41% jump in net profit at Rs 9.73 cr in Q1

Gravita India Ltd, a leading recycling company having operations in non-ferrous metals and plastic recycling worldwide, today announced 41 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 9.73 crore in the quarter ended June 30 2017 as compared to Rs 6.92 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter under consideration stood at Rs 201.47 crore as against Rs 138.02 crore for the quarter ended June 2016.

EBIDTA for the quarter was at Rs 18.88 crore as against Rs 11.06 crore during the same period last year. EBIDTA margin stood at 9 per cent in Q1FY18 as against 8 per cent in Q1FY17. Vijay Textiles posts 245% jump in Q1 net profit

Vijay Textiles Ltd, a fabric manufacturing company, reported a jump of 245 per cent in net profit at Rs 1.72 crore in Q1FY18 as against Rs 0.49 crore in Q1FY17.

PAT margin doubled from 2.03 per cent in Q1FY17 to 4.20 per cent in Q1FY18.

Total revenue for Q1FY18 rose by 66.54 per cent to Rs 40.94 crore as against Rs 24.58 crore in the same period of last year.

Commenting on the result, Vijay Kumar Gupta, chairman & managing director, said, "We are seeing an enhanced demand across segments and geographies. We expect the momentum to continue on account of new product launches and better orders for organised players like us on account of GST implementation.