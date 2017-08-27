App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 25, 2017 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gurmeet Ram Rahim verdict: Several killed, vehicles torched after Dera chief declared guilty of rape

After the verdict, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was flown out in a chopper reportedly in a Rohtak prison

Moneycontrol News

Moments after Dera Sacha Sauda chief was declared guilty in a 2002 rape case by a CBI court, the sect's supporters went violent that has resulted in the death of at least 28 people and left 250 injured in Panchkula where the verdict was announced, according to the officials as per reports from PTI.

OB vans of media personnel and other vehicles including even the fire department's vehicle were torched during the mob violence.

Thousands of Dera followers went on the rampage and torched at least two railway stations, a power grid and petrol pumps in Haryana.

The security personnel fired tear gas and water cannon into the crowd of protesters to control the violence.

Several media persons, including that of News18, were attacked by the mob which ran rampage across Panchkula and in several districts of Haryana.

Aside from Panchkula in Haryana, curfew has been imposed in Mansa, Ferozepur and Bathinda districts of Punjab.

The violence also reached the capital after buses were burnt in North East Delhi and two coaches of a train were burnt down in Delhi's Anand Vihar.

There were also reports of violence in cities bordering Delhi.

After the verdict, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was flown out in a chopper reportedly in a Rohtak prison.

The sentence, in its totality, will be read out on August 28, Monday.

