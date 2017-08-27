Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape verdict: At least 36 dead, 269 hurt in mob violence

CBI court convicts Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a 2002 rape case. Quantum of punishment to be announced on Monday, August 28.
Violence breaks out in Panchkula post the verdict, at least 36 dead (30 in Panchkula nad six in Sirsa) and 269 injured. The injured also include several members of security forces. Hundreds of vehicles were gutted in the city.
There were reports of railway stations, police stations, telephone exchanges, government offices, malls and cinema halls being burnt.
The violence eventually spilled to Delhi-NCR. Two empty coaches of Rewa Express in Anand Vihar Railway Station set on fire. At least five incidents of arson in Delhi-NCR reported,
Haryana DGP BS Sandhu said more than 1,000 of the godman’s supporters had been detained in Panchkula on charges of arson and destruction of public property and said the situation was now coming under control.
In the wake of riots that broke out after Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction, Section 144 was imposed in 11 districts of Delhi, 10 districts in Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh, too.
In the morning, the curfew was relaxed in few areas of Panchkula and other parts in the state.
Haryana police detained 15 DSS followers in Sirsa even as over one lakh supporters still present in the sect headquarters to vacate the premises.
Chief Secretary of Haryana Government, DS Dhesi said that they have confiscated an AK-47, a Mauser gun, 2 rifles and 5 pistols and charges at least seven Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s bodyguards with sedition. The Chief Secretary also said that Ram Rahim has not been given any special treatment in the jail and his ‘Z Plus’ security has also been withdrawn.
The sentence will be pronounced in the Rohtak jail on Moday. A makeshift CBI court will be held in the Sonaria jail.
There are no fresh reports of violence in last 24 hours, said DGP BS Sandhu. A total of 552 arrests have been made and 34 cases have been registered, he informed.
Aug 26, 09:35 AM (IST)
Aug 26, 07:34 PM (IST)
Haryana Director General of Police BS Sandhu said, there are no reports of any fresh violence in last 24 hours. 36 people have died, 30 in Panchkula and six in Sirsa. 269 people are injured. A total of 552 arrests have been made and 34 cases have been registered.
There are about 3000-4000 people at Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa and they are vacating gradually.
Arrangements for CBI court to be held in Sonaria jail are being made by the administration, said the DGP.
Aug 26, 06:22 PM (IST)
One more person dies in Sirsa, the death toll reaches 32 after the violence which started in Panchkula yesterday.
Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said that Ram Rahim Singh won’t be produced in Panchkula jail on Monday. Instead, it will be arranged through video conferencing and if the judge is required then the punishment will be pronounced in the Sonaria Jail.
Aug 26, 05:04 PM (IST)
Haryana Deputy Attorney General has been sacked following videos emerged showing him carrying the luggage of Gurmeet Ram Rahim.
Aug 26, 05:00 PM (IST)
There were no deaths in Punjab, everything was peaceful here. There was no firing, lathicharge, said Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. He said he would not allow violence of any form from any sect in the state. The Congress leader pinpointed that fault was in allowing people to gather in Panchkula when the verdict was coming; should have known that there could be a problem.
Aug 26, 04:04 PM (IST)
News18 Sources from BJP have said that party won't summon Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar. Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs had given him a clean chit over the incident.
Aug 26, 02:32 PM (IST)
Haryana's chief secretary has said that Ram Rahim's 'Z plus' security was withdrawn after his conviction in the rape case.
highlights
The Panchkula Control Room says that 31 people have died - 29 in Panchkula and two in Sirsa.
Highlights so far: As it happened
Haryana Director General of Police BS Sandhu said, there are no reports of any fresh violence in last 24 hours. 36 people have died, 30 in Panchkula and six in Sirsa. 269 people are injured. A total of 552 arrests have been made and 34 cases have been registered.
There are about 3000-4000 people at Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa and they are vacating gradually.
Arrangements for CBI court to be held in Sonaria jail are being made by the administration, said the DGP.
One more person dies in Sirsa, the death toll reaches 32 after the violence which started in Panchkula yesterday.
Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said that Ram Rahim Singh won’t be produced in Panchkula jail on Monday. Instead, it will be arranged through video conferencing and if the judge is required then the punishment will be pronounced in the Sonaria Jail.
Haryana Deputy Attorney General has been sacked following videos emerged showing him carrying the luggage of Gurmeet Ram Rahim.
There were no deaths in Punjab, everything was peaceful here. There was no firing, lathicharge, said Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. He said he would not allow violence of any form from any sect in the state. The Congress leader pinpointed that fault was in allowing people to gather in Panchkula when the verdict was coming; should have known that there could be a problem.
News18 Sources from BJP have said that party won't summon Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar. Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs had given him a clean chit over the incident.
Haryana's chief secretary has said that Ram Rahim's 'Z plus' security was withdrawn after his conviction in the rape case.