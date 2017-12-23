Gurjars, 4 other communities to get 1 pc reservation in Rajasthan

Five castes including Gurjars will get one percent reservation within the 50 percent legal limit in Rajasthan, a senior minister said here today.

The state government took the decision yesterday to provide reservation to the Gujjar/Gurjar, Banjara/Baldia/ Labana, Gadia-Lohar/Gadalia, Raika/Rebari and Gadaria communities.

"The decision was taken to give one percent reservation to Gurjars and other castes under the most backward category," said state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore.

A notification will be issued after the governor's approval, he said.

The present overall reservation percentage in the state stands at 49 percent.

The five castes were included in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list in 1994. After the state cabinet's decision, they can now seek benefits in educational institutions and job opportunities.

The Rajasthan Assembly had in October this year passed a bill to raise OBC reservation from 21 to 26 percent to provide five percent quota to Gurjars and other castes.

However, the high court stayed the bill as it would have increased the reservation to 54 percent.

Later, the Supreme Court also directed the state government not to exceed the 50 percent reservation limit.

The government’s decision evoked mixed reactions from community leaders.

Spokesperson of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti Himmat Singh said the government betrayed the community.

"We were always promised five percent reservation by the government. This one percent could have been granted earlier," Singh said.

Another Gurjar leader, Dr Roop Singh, said the decision deserved praise but the main demand of including the community in the Scheduled Tribe category remained unaddressed.