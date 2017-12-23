App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 22, 2017 09:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gurjars, 4 other communities to get 1 pc reservation in Rajasthan

The state government took the decision yesterday to provide reservation to the Gujjar/Gurjar, Banjara/Baldia/ Labana, Gadia-Lohar/Gadalia, Raika/Rebari and Gadaria communities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Five castes including Gurjars will get one percent reservation within the 50 percent legal limit in Rajasthan, a senior minister said here today.

The state government took the decision yesterday to provide reservation to the Gujjar/Gurjar, Banjara/Baldia/ Labana, Gadia-Lohar/Gadalia, Raika/Rebari and Gadaria communities.

"The decision was taken to give one percent reservation to Gurjars and other castes under the most backward category," said state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore.

A notification will be issued after the governor's approval, he said.

related news

The present overall reservation percentage in the state stands at 49 percent.

The five castes were included in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list in 1994. After the state cabinet's decision, they can now seek benefits in educational institutions and job opportunities.

The Rajasthan Assembly had in October this year passed a bill to raise OBC reservation from 21 to 26 percent to provide five percent quota to Gurjars and other castes.

However, the high court stayed the bill as it would have increased the reservation to 54 percent.

Later, the Supreme Court also directed the state government not to exceed the 50 percent reservation limit.

The government’s decision evoked mixed reactions from community leaders.

Spokesperson of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti Himmat Singh said the government betrayed the community.

"We were always promised five percent reservation by the government. This one percent could have been granted earlier," Singh said.

Another Gurjar leader, Dr Roop Singh, said the decision deserved praise but the main demand of including the community in the Scheduled Tribe category remained unaddressed.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.