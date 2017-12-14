App
Dec 14, 2017 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarati dailies run BJP, Congress ads canvassing votes for second phase of polls

Two such ads even have the Prime Minister’s signatures on them, which stated that if the Gujarat government and the Central government work, speedier progress for the state will be assured.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Many Gujarati dailies carried half page advertisements with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image, urging people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday.

According to a News Laundry report, the ads were featured some of the most read Gujarati publications like Sandesh, Gujarat Samachar and Divya Bhaskar, even as the state was scheduled to vote on Thursday for the remaining 93 seats in the second phase of the assembly elections.

Two such ads even had the Prime Minister’s signatures on them, which stated that if the Gujarat government and the central government work together, it will ensure speedier progress for the state. The Ahmedabad editions of the three dailies have two BJP ads -- one on the front page and another on one of the inside pages. The Congress has also placed its own ad on page 4 of the Divya Bhaskar.

The moral code of conduct, as stated by the Election Commission of India, does not allow any display of election-related matter 48 hours prior to the voting.

Enforcing this code of conduct, the EC lodged an FIR against ABP Asmita Gujarati, VTV, GSTV and Zee 24hrs for airing interviews with Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

