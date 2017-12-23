Gujarat polls revived Congress, Rahul Gandhi should perform major surgery on party: Moily

The Gujarat elections have given fresh momentum to the Congress and revived its political fortunes, says senior party leader Veerappa Moily.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi should now perform "major surgery" on the party and replace Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs and AICC state in-charges who had failed to deliver on the electoral front, he said.

The Congress has not only revived but gained momentum after its performance in the just-concluded Gujarat polls, he said.

"Any next elections, the Congress will be the winner," the former Karnataka chief minister told PTI.

Discussing the new Congress president's challenges in rejuvenating the party, Moily said, "Wherever people have failed in one or two elections... AICC in-charge (in states) he should drastically change them, put new faces in charge."

In states, too, there are people who have consistently been failing in local and assembly elections, he said.

"There is no point in continuing with such PCC presidents," he said.

The party should not lose any more elections because of All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge in states and PCC presidents who have failed to make their mark in polls, Moily stressed.

Moily held various portfolios during the earlier UPA government.

Asked if there was need to overhaul the organisational structure, he said, "Absolutely. He has to do the major surgery. The Congress has great strength and the leader has great strength. And we have to definitely take it forward."