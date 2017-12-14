Gujarat polls: Congress banking on rural support, allies

Congress' bid to wrest power from the BJP in Gujarat Assembly elections will depend largely on the rural seats and support from Patidars and minority communities .

The second phase of the elections on December 14 will see 61 seats in central Gujarat and 32 constituencies in north Gujarat casting votes. According to political analysts, out of the total 93 seats in the second phase, around 54 are rural and 39 urban. Congress is more popular in the rural regions while BJP has a strong grip on the urban seats.

The rural-urban divide along party lines will play a decisive role in the Gujarat elections as Congress, leading in rural seats, tries to grab some of BJP’s seats from its large urban seat depository.

A pre-poll survey by CSDS-Lokniti projected that Congress will retain its lead over BJP in Rural North Gujarat and get 56 percent vote and even perform well in Central Gujarat with 47 percent votes. Congress is more popular in the Rural Saurashtra region while BJP dominates the urban part.

The survey says, “Much of Congress' popularity in rural areas can be attributed to discontent among farmers, over half of whom are planning to vote for the Congress party.” The Congress on the other hand, has promised loan waiver for farmers within a week of coming to power.

The Gujarat farmers have reportedly been left distraught by the weight of farm loans, problems with low MSPs (minimum supporting price), falling prices and low yield of cash crops. Reports suggest that most of these farmers did not get the compensation for which they had eligibility. Significantly, about half of Gujarat’s working population is engaged in the agricultural sector.

The urban constituencies have seen the most of BJP’s development karma and have returned the favour. As per a DNA article, in 2012, BJP won 15 of 16 urban seats in Surat, 15 of 17 seats in Ahmedabad city, 3 out 4 in Rajkot, both urban seats in Gandhinagar, all five of Baroda’s and both the urban seats of Bhavnagar.

In the second phase of 2017 polls, Ahmedabad and Vadodara will cast their vote. Both are urban areas with a core-vote bank for BJP. In 2012, BJP had won 16 out of 33 seats in North Gujarat and 24 of 43 in Central Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Congress have created allies and have reached out to the the disgruntled trader community hit by the government’s economic reforms- GST and demonetisation.

The Patidar-dominated Mehsana and Patan districts in North Gujarat will also go to polls in the second phase. The seven-Assembly seat Mehsana district was the epicentre of Hardik Patel-led Patidar quota agitation in 2015 and was won by BJP in the last Vidhan Sabha elections.

Congress alignment with Hardik, acquired with promises of getting reservation for the community, will be tested in Mehsana.

Desperate to retain the Patidar votes, BJP has fielded in Mehsana its most heavyweight candidate - Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel - who belongs to the community. The Deputy CM is competing with Congress Patidar candidate Jivabhai Patel among others.

Other key figures contesting from North Gujarat are OBC leader Alpesh Thakor (Radhanpur) and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani (Vadgam). While Thakor has entered into an alliance with the Congress, Mevani is fighting independently and has sworn allegiance to the Rahul Gandhi-led party. Both have a strong support base in the northern part of the state.

The 21-seat Ahmedabad district is also not going to be a smooth ride for BJP. Ghatlodia, Nikol, Naroda, Maninagar, Sabarmati and Thakkarbapa Nagar have a sizeable population of Patidars and had witnessed violence during the quota agitation two years back.

Congress' social engineering to get Patidar, OBC and Dalit votes may boost the party’s prospects further in this region where the three key communities are disillusioned with the ruling BJP.