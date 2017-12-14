Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls: BJP juggernaut looks set to roll on

SUMMARY: All the exit polls predict a clear BJP majority in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP is expected to wrest power from the Congress with a massive majority. In Gujarat, the BJP is projected to win around 110 seats on average, just short of the 115 seats out of 182 it won in 2012.
The Election Commission has said no FIR has been lodged against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for prima facie violating election law by giving interviews to TV channels which were aired hours before the second phase of Gujarat polling was to begin this morning.
Briefing media about the voter turnout in the second phase, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said: "No FIR has been lodged against Rahul Gandhi. Only a notice has been issued to which he has to respond in five days."
More skepticism from the Congress.
“The media was appreciating the Congress' campaign, they were saying that the Congress was fighting at the grassroot level,” said Congress Rajeev Shukla. “So, the media's feedback was in favour of the Congress party. So, now if somebody says we are going to lose, I don’t believe that.”
"We are going to get 150 seats," Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told CNN News18. Find out how other leaders from the BJP and the Congress reacted to the exit polls.
Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani says the exit polls have got it wrong and that the BJP will end up with less than 80 seats when the results are declared on Monday.
We finally have the Today's Chanakya exit poll for Gujarat. Breaking with all the other pollsters, it gives the BJP a huge majority in Gujarat with 135 seats. The Congress will just 47 seats in the state, as per its estimates.
Vote share estimates of all major polls show a clear lead for BJP: CSDS-ABP 9% Axis-India Today 5% MVR Times Now 6% That looks clear and decisive, though we can’t be sure of the number of seats.
We're still awaiting the Gujarat exit poll from Today's Chanakya, which was the only agency to accurately the predict the outcome of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
ABP-CSDS-LOKNITI has released its final projections for Gujarat. It says the BJP will win 117 seats and the Congress will bag 64 seats. This was the only agency that had predicted a close contest before voting took place.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has just announced that the overall turnout for phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly polls is 68.70 percent, which is a bit lower than the 2012 figure.
While the BJP is a clear winner in Gujarat according to the exit polls, its projected tally of around 110 seats is well short of the 150-seat target set by BJP chief Amit Shah.
Today's Chanakya predicts that the BJP will 55 out of the 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh while the ruling Congress will win just 13. The other exit polls too forecast a clean sweep for the BJP in the hill state.
Today's Chanakya indicates that 51 percent of voters in Himachal Pradesh chose the BJP. The Congress, on the other hand, will receive 38 percent votes.
The TV9-C Voter survey predicts that the BJP will win 39 out of 63 seats in central Gujarat, while the Congress will win 17 seats in Saurashtra.
We finally have the Today's Chanakya exit poll for Gujarat. Breaking with all the other pollsters, it gives the BJP a huge majority in Gujarat with 135 seats. The Congress will just 47 seats in the state, as per its estimates.
ABP-CSDS-LOKNITI has released its final projections for Gujarat. It says the BJP will win 117 seats and the Congress will bag 64 seats. This was the only agency that had predicted a close contest before voting took place.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has just announced that the overall turnout for phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly polls is 68.70 percent, which is a bit lower than the 2012 figure.
While the BJP is a clear winner in Gujarat according to the exit polls, its projected tally of around 110 seats is well short of the 150-seat target set by BJP chief Amit Shah.
Today's Chanakya indicates that 51 percent of voters in Himachal Pradesh chose the BJP. The Congress, on the other hand, will receive 38 percent votes.
TV9, too, says the BJP will comfortably win Gujarat with 107 seats to the Congress' 74.
The Republic-Jan ki Baat poll has updated its prediction for Gujarat. It says the BJP will 115 seats, the same as its 2012 tally.
Important to note here that the ABP-CSDS were the only pollsters to predict a close contest in the build-up to voting in Gujarat. They're suggesting a clear majority for the BJP now.
C-Voter has put out predictions for vote share in Gujarat. It says the BJP is likely to bag 47.4 percent votes, the Congress 43.3 percent and Others 9.3 percent.
Republic TV's exit poll suggests a similar trend to Times Now in Gujarat. It predicts 108 seats for the BJP and 74 for the Congress.
News Nation too predicts a clear BJP majority in Himachal Pradesh with 43-47 seats. The halfway mark is 35.
Another exit poll. This time it's Himachal Pradesh, where India Today says the BJP will register a clean sweep with 47-55 out of the 68 seats up for grabs. The Congress is the ruling party in the hill state.
Here's the first exit poll. Times Now projects that the BJP will win 109 out of 182 seats in Gujarat, while the Congress will bag 70 seats.
2012 results: BJP - 115, Congress - 61
In case you're wondering, an exit poll is a survey conducted of voters soon after they exit the polling booth. It's different from an opinion poll, which is conducted during the campaign.
Current estimates coming out of Gujarat suggest a 57 percent turnout for the second phase of polling.
On PM Modi's roadshow, the Election Commission says it has sought a report from the district collector.
Some Congress workers protesting against the Election Commission in Delhi have been taken into preventive custody, reports News18.
EC acting at the behest of Prime Minister: Congress
The Prime Minister has breached poll code norms, says Congress leader Randeep Surjewala. Such "roadshows" are a violation and show that the Election Commission is a "front" and "puppet" of the BJP.
The Election Commission has said no FIR has been lodged against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for prima facie violating election law by giving interviews to TV channels which were aired hours before the second phase of Gujarat polling was to begin this morning.
Briefing media about the voter turnout in the second phase, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said: "No FIR has been lodged against Rahul Gandhi. Only a notice has been issued to which he has to respond in five days."
Missed all the action? Here's a round-up of what the exit polls have predicted for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
