you are here: HomeNewsIndia
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls: BJP juggernaut looks set to roll on

All the exit polls predict a clear BJP majority in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

highlights

  • Dec 14, 09:19 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 09:18 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 06:12 PM (IST)

    SUMMARY: All the exit polls predict a clear BJP majority in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.  In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP is expected to wrest power from the Congress with a massive majority. In Gujarat, the BJP is projected to win around 110 seats on average, just short of the 115 seats out of 182 it won in 2012.

  • Dec 14, 09:10 PM (IST)

    That it's from our live coverage. Visit our Assembly Elections 2017 page for more news and analysis. Thank you and good night.

  • Dec 14, 08:40 PM (IST)

    The Election Commission has said no FIR has been lodged against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for prima facie violating election law by giving interviews to TV channels which were aired hours before the second phase of Gujarat polling was to begin this morning.

    Briefing media about the voter turnout in the second phase, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said: "No FIR has been lodged against Rahul Gandhi. Only a notice has been issued to which he has to respond in five days."

  • Dec 14, 08:08 PM (IST)

    More skepticism from the Congress.

    “The media was appreciating the Congress' campaign, they were saying that the Congress was fighting at the grassroot level,” said Congress Rajeev Shukla. “So, the media's feedback was in favour of the Congress party. So, now if somebody says we are going to lose, I don’t believe that.” 

  • Dec 14, 07:52 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 07:52 PM (IST)

    "We are going to get 150 seats," Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told CNN News18. Find out how other leaders from the BJP and the Congress reacted to the exit polls.

  • Dec 14, 07:42 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 07:32 PM (IST)

    Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani says the exit polls have got it wrong and that the BJP will end up with less than 80 seats when the results are declared on Monday.

  • Dec 14, 07:12 PM (IST)

    We finally have the Today's Chanakya exit poll for Gujarat. Breaking with all the other pollsters, it gives the BJP a huge majority in Gujarat with 135 seats. The Congress will just 47 seats in the state, as per its estimates.

  • Dec 14, 07:05 PM (IST)
  • Dec 14, 06:57 PM (IST)

    We're still awaiting the Gujarat exit poll from Today's Chanakya, which was the only agency to accurately the predict the outcome of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

  • Dec 14, 06:57 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 06:49 PM (IST)

    ABP-CSDS-LOKNITI has released its final projections for Gujarat. It says the BJP will win 117 seats and the Congress will bag 64 seats. This was the only agency that had predicted a close contest before voting took place.

  • Dec 14, 06:45 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, the Election Commission has just announced that the overall turnout for phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly polls is 68.70 percent, which is a bit lower than the 2012 figure.

  • Dec 14, 06:42 PM (IST)

    Missed all the action? Here's a round-up of what the exit polls have predicted for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

  • Dec 14, 06:41 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 06:34 PM (IST)

    While the BJP is a clear winner in Gujarat according to the exit polls, its projected tally of around 110 seats is well short of the 150-seat target set by BJP chief Amit Shah.

  • Dec 14, 06:33 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 06:33 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 06:30 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 06:25 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 06:24 PM (IST)

    Today's Chanakya predicts that the BJP will 55 out of the 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh while the ruling Congress will win just 13. The other exit polls too forecast a clean sweep for the BJP in the hill state.

  • Dec 14, 06:24 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 06:18 PM (IST)

    Today's Chanakya indicates that 51 percent of voters in Himachal Pradesh chose the BJP. The Congress, on the other hand, will receive 38 percent votes.

  • Dec 14, 06:16 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 06:16 PM (IST)

    The TV9-C Voter survey predicts that the BJP will win 39 out of 63 seats in central Gujarat, while the Congress will win 17 seats in Saurashtra.

  • Dec 14, 06:14 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 06:04 PM (IST)

