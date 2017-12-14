Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls: BJP juggernaut looks set to roll on

The Election Commission has said no FIR has been lodged against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for prima facie violating election law by giving interviews to TV channels which were aired hours before the second phase of Gujarat polling was to begin this morning.

Briefing media about the voter turnout in the second phase, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said: "No FIR has been lodged against Rahul Gandhi. Only a notice has been issued to which he has to respond in five days."