you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat, Himachal Result Exit Poll LIVE: Comfortable BJP wins projected in both states

Live updates as exit polls suggest that the BJP will wrest power from the Congress in Himachal Pradesh and retain its big majority in Gujarat.

highlights

  • Dec 14, 06:12 PM (IST)

    SUMMARY: All the exit polls predict a clear BJP majority in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.  In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP is expected to wrest power from the Congress with a massive majority. In Gujarat, the BJP is projected to win around 110 seats on average, just short of the 115 seats out of 182 it won in 2012.

  • Dec 14, 06:57 PM (IST)

    We're still awaiting the Gujarat exit poll from Today's Chanakya, which was the only agency to accurately the predict the outcome of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

  • Dec 14, 06:57 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 06:49 PM (IST)

    ABP-CSDS-LOKNITI has released its final projections for Gujarat. It says the BJP will win 117 seats and the Congress will bag 64 seats. This was the only agency that had predicted a close contest before voting took place.

  • Dec 14, 06:45 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, the Election Commission has just announced that the overall turnout for phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly polls is 68.70 percent, which is a bit lower than the 2012 figure.

  • Dec 14, 06:42 PM (IST)

    Missed all the action? Here's a round-up of what the exit polls have predicted for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

  • Dec 14, 06:41 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 06:34 PM (IST)

    While the BJP is a clear winner in Gujarat according to the exit polls, its projected tally of around 110 seats is well short of the 150-seat target set by BJP chief Amit Shah.

  • Dec 14, 06:33 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 06:33 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 06:30 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 06:25 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 06:24 PM (IST)

    Today's Chanakya predicts that the BJP will 55 out of the 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh while the ruling Congress will win just 13. The other exit polls too forecast a clean sweep for the BJP in the hill state.

  • Dec 14, 06:24 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 06:18 PM (IST)

    Today's Chanakya indicates that 51 percent of voters in Himachal Pradesh chose the BJP. The Congress, on the other hand, will receive 38 percent votes.

  • Dec 14, 06:16 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 06:16 PM (IST)

    The TV9-C Voter survey predicts that the BJP will win 39 out of 63 seats in central Gujarat, while the Congress will win 17 seats in Saurashtra.

  • Dec 14, 06:14 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 06:04 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 06:03 PM (IST)

    According to India Today-Axis, the BJP will win 99-113 seats in Gujarat, while the Congress is likely to get somewhere between 68 and 84 seats. 

  • Dec 14, 06:02 PM (IST)

    TV9, too, says the BJP will comfortably win Gujarat with 107 seats to the Congress' 74.

  • Dec 14, 06:00 PM (IST)

    The Republic-Jan ki Baat poll has updated its prediction for Gujarat. It says the BJP will 115 seats, the same as its 2012 tally.

  • Dec 14, 05:56 PM (IST)

    Important to note here that the ABP-CSDS were the only pollsters to predict a close contest in the build-up to voting in Gujarat. They're suggesting a clear majority for the BJP now.

  • Dec 14, 05:50 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 05:49 PM (IST)

    C-Voter has put out predictions for vote share in Gujarat. It says the BJP is likely to bag 47.4 percent votes, the Congress 43.3 percent and Others 9.3 percent.

  • Dec 14, 05:46 PM (IST)

    Sahara is predicting 110-120 seats for the BJP in Gujarat and 65-75 seats for the Congress in the state. So all three exit polls are suggesting a similar trend so far.

  • Dec 14, 05:43 PM (IST)

     Republic TV's exit poll suggests a similar trend to Times Now in Gujarat. It predicts 108 seats for the BJP and 74 for the Congress.

  • Dec 14, 05:40 PM (IST)

    News Nation too predicts a clear BJP majority in Himachal Pradesh with 43-47 seats. The halfway mark is 35.

  • Dec 14, 05:39 PM (IST)

    Another exit poll. This time it's Himachal Pradesh, where India Today says the BJP will register a clean sweep with 47-55 out of the 68 seats up for grabs. The Congress is the ruling party in the hill state.

  • Dec 14, 05:37 PM (IST)

Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

