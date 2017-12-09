Gujarat Elections Phase I Polling LIVE: Voting underway across 89 districts, Vijay Rupani casts his vote

What is at stake, what the opinion polls say, what has been the trend in last elections and the number game—click for a look at deep but easy to understand analysis of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2017

09:11 am Battleground Gujarat: After a fiery round of verbal battle between leaders, the voters of Gujarat are ready to decide who is going to win the keenly contested election. Polling booths have opened and voting is underway across 89 seats in Saurashtra and South Gujarat in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections 2017.

Prominent names among 977 candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is contesting from Rajkot (West), Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi) and Paresh Dhanani (Amreli). Around 2.12 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in PM Narendra Modi's home state where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is vying for a fifth term and the Congress is attempting an electoral revival.