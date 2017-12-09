Gujarat Elections Phase I Polling LIVE: FM Jaitley says Congress' claim of EVM tampering is 'baseless'
The first phase polling for the keenly watched Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 has started. Fate of various prominent leaders including CM Vijay Rupani and BJP state chief Jitubhai Vaghani to be sealed today. We bring you live updates on every development from battleground Gujarat
Battleground Gujarat: After a fiery round of verbal battle between leaders, the voters of Gujarat are ready to decide who is going to win the keenly contested election. Polling booths have opened and voting is underway across 89 seats in Saurashtra and South Gujarat in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections 2017.
Prominent names among 977 candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is contesting from Rajkot (West), Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi) and Paresh Dhanani (Amreli). Around 2.12 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in PM Narendra Modi's home state where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is vying for a fifth term and the Congress is attempting an electoral revival.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today latched on to tweets by one Salman Nizami who, he said, was a Congress leader to tear into the opposition party for allegedly questioning his parentage.
In a stinging attack on the Congress after former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar's "neech aadmi" (lowly sort of a person) remark, he said a leader from the opposition party, who, he claimed, is campaigning for Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat, has sought to know who is his father and mother.
At an election rally at Lunawada, the prime minister said India was his father and mother, and like a good son, he will spend his entire life serving the country.
Dec 09, 06:54 PM (IST)
68 percent of voting recorded in the first phase, Election Commission said. However, the voting percentage could be a little higher once the final figures come.
Dec 09, 06:38 PM (IST)
Jaitley is confident that BJP will have 'landslide victory' in Gujarat.
"First phase of polling has ended, we are extremely grateful to EC, the officials & voters for peaceful & successful completion of voting. I'm sure, as per the reports that are coming, that BJP is going to register a landslide victory," he said.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the complaints of Bluetooth connection in EVM in Porbandra by Congress' Arjun Modhwadia are baseless. "When statements of these kind are given, I can't help but say that these are preparation of upcoming defeat," he said.
Dec 09, 06:13 PM (IST)
I asked the people of Mehsana- which party believes in misgovernance, which party brought corruption in the nation, which party looted the nation for years, which party divided society…you can guess their unanimous answer. pic.twitter.com/JI8T1mYWwx
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of changing the agenda of the Gujarat elections as he was getting exposed on one issue after another.
At a rally in Harij in Patan district, Gandhi said Modi raised the issue of suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remark about him as the PM had got exposed on other issues like the Narmada water, other backward castes (OBC) and development in 22 years of the BJP rule in the state.
"It is very interesting to see how the truth catches up with the people. Modiji started saying he will contest the election on the issue of Narmada water. It came to notice that the river water did not reach villages and went to the Tata Nano factory," he claimed.
Dec 09, 05:49 PM (IST)
Few voters in polling booth 4 said their votes are going to some other candidate. Polling Officer said it'll be tested & if it's found to be false action will be taken against them. Those voters left without tests. There's no truth behind such reports: Bharuch District Collector pic.twitter.com/3oqJsSfWUv
At Mehsana, Modi said that he fights courageously with blessings of 'janata janardan'. He urged the voters to not let Congress win even one seat in the Assembly. BJP should win in every booth, he said.
A well educated Congress leader called me ’Neech'. This is the mindset of Congress. They have their language and we have our work. People will answer them through the ballot box, Modi said.
Dec 09, 05:35 PM (IST)
90% samay unhone apne aap pe bhashan dia, Narendra Modi ne Narendra Modi ke baare mein bhashan dia, aur kuch bacha hi nahi! But this election is not about Modi Ji or me, it is about Gujarat's future: Rahul Gandhi in Mehsana's Vadnagar #GujaratElection2017pic.twitter.com/s35e136Wvd
Criticising Congress, Modi said that Congress has destroyed the country and has set a record of telling lies. "Congress has worked in spreading corruption, plundering, spreading Bhai-Bhajism, high-level differences and racial prejudice in the country," he said.
Dec 09, 05:15 PM (IST)
"We brought Sujalam-Sufalam scheme and the water of the Mahi river took all the north Gujarat to the Banas river and the farmer took three three crops and the water level in the ground was called development," Modi said today at Mehsana rally.
Gujarat BJP chief and himself a Patidar, Jitu Vaghani said today Rahul Gandhi will fail miserably in his first test as the Congress's "de facto chief" because he and Patel quota agitation leader Hardik Patel are "cheating hardworking and decent people".
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, his image and BJP president Amit Shah's political acumen was the major difference between his party and the Congress and that the three factors would dismantle all challenges including the one posed by Hardik Patel.
Vaghani alleged the Congress was not fighting the Gujarat polls itself and had outsourced it to others.
According to ANI, in the first phase, 1.90 percent of VVPATs have been replaced out of 24,689 units deployed. 0.37% out of the 26,865 Ballot Units and 0.38% out of the 24,689 Control Unites replaced too.
Dec 09, 04:21 PM (IST)
EC must address queries related to working of EVMs: Omar Abdullah
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday asked the Election Commission to address the queries being raised on the trustworthiness of the electronic voting machines (EVMs).
"I've been extremely sceptical of EVM related conspiracy theories but I'm beginning to question my unwavering faith in the machines & their infallibility," Abdullah wrote in a Twitter post.
Dec 09, 04:13 PM (IST)
No such issues reported till now. Some EVMs replaced due to errors. EVMs were updated with VVPAT, which allows people to verify their vote for 7 seconds: Yogesh Thakkar, Bhavnagar Deputy Electoral Officer on reports of faulty EVMs in 1st phase of polling in #GujaratElection2017pic.twitter.com/czFeupn7UU
While BJP is talking about development and sharing our vision for Gujarat, Congress is busy abusing me. Latest to join the list is a young Congress leader who asks me who my parents are…I tell him and his party- my everything is India and 125 crore Indians. pic.twitter.com/xWrQDfcz5d
The Election Commission today said that it has received several complaints of malfunctioning electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Voter Verification Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs). Complaints have been received from Valsad district, Surat and Rajkot East constituency.
highlights
What is at stake, what the opinion polls say, what has been the trend in last elections and the number game—click for a look at deep but easy to understand analysis of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2017
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 - A look at the battleground
Voter turnout till 2 pm recorded at 40.47%.
Voting turnout till 12 noon recorded at 31%. Meanwhile, FM Arun Jaitley said that the allegations by Congress over EVMs are "nothing new". He added that the voting trend looks fine. "Voting trends look fine. We will win by a landslide margin. The BJP has given a great model of development in Gujarat and no party can question that. EVMs are questioned in every election, it is nothing new. The Election Commission will look into it."
20.9% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in the crucial first phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017. Surat, Rajkot, Tapi and Botad have seen the highest voting so far, while Dangs, Narmada and Kutch have been the lowest.
In first two hours (till 10 am), the average voter turnout stands at 15 percent. If the trend continues, a high turnout could be expected.
What is at stake, what the opinion polls say, what has been the trend in last elections and the number game—click for a look at deep but easy to understand analysis of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2017
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 - A look at the battleground
Battleground Gujarat: After a fiery round of verbal battle between leaders, the voters of Gujarat are ready to decide who is going to win the keenly contested election. Polling booths have opened and voting is underway across 89 seats in Saurashtra and South Gujarat in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections 2017.
Prominent names among 977 candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is contesting from Rajkot (West), Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi) and Paresh Dhanani (Amreli). Around 2.12 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in PM Narendra Modi's home state where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is vying for a fifth term and the Congress is attempting an electoral revival.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today latched on to tweets by one Salman Nizami who, he said, was a Congress leader to tear into the opposition party for allegedly questioning his parentage. In a stinging attack on the Congress after former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar's "neech aadmi" (lowly sort of a person) remark, he said a leader from the opposition party, who, he claimed, is campaigning for Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat, has sought to know who is his father and mother. At an election rally at Lunawada, the prime minister said India was his father and mother, and like a good son, he will spend his entire life serving the country.
68 percent of voting recorded in the first phase, Election Commission said. However, the voting percentage could be a little higher once the final figures come.
Jaitley is confident that BJP will have 'landslide victory' in Gujarat.
"First phase of polling has ended, we are extremely grateful to EC, the officials & voters for peaceful & successful completion of voting. I'm sure, as per the reports that are coming, that BJP is going to register a landslide victory," he said.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the complaints of Bluetooth connection in EVM in Porbandra by Congress' Arjun Modhwadia are baseless. "When statements of these kind are given, I can't help but say that these are preparation of upcoming defeat," he said.
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of changing the agenda of the Gujarat elections as he was getting exposed on one issue after another. At a rally in Harij in Patan district, Gandhi said Modi raised the issue of suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remark about him as the PM had got exposed on other issues like the Narmada water, other backward castes (OBC) and development in 22 years of the BJP rule in the state. "It is very interesting to see how the truth catches up with the people. Modiji started saying he will contest the election on the issue of Narmada water. It came to notice that the river water did not reach villages and went to the Tata Nano factory," he claimed.
At Mehsana, Modi said that he fights courageously with blessings of 'janata janardan'. He urged the voters to not let Congress win even one seat in the Assembly. BJP should win in every booth, he said.
A well educated Congress leader called me ’Neech'. This is the mindset of Congress. They have their language and we have our work. People will answer them through the ballot box, Modi said.
Criticising Congress, Modi said that Congress has destroyed the country and has set a record of telling lies. "Congress has worked in spreading corruption, plundering, spreading Bhai-Bhajism, high-level differences and racial prejudice in the country," he said.
"We brought Sujalam-Sufalam scheme and the water of the Mahi river took all the north Gujarat to the Banas river and the farmer took three three crops and the water level in the ground was called development," Modi said today at Mehsana rally.
Criticising Congress, Modi in Mehsana said that Congress has destroyed the country and has set a record of telling lies, he added.
Gujarat BJP chief and himself a Patidar, Jitu Vaghani said today Rahul Gandhi will fail miserably in his first test as the Congress's "de facto chief" because he and Patel quota agitation leader Hardik Patel are "cheating hardworking and decent people". He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, his image and BJP president Amit Shah's political acumen was the major difference between his party and the Congress and that the three factors would dismantle all challenges including the one posed by Hardik Patel. Vaghani alleged the Congress was not fighting the Gujarat polls itself and had outsourced it to others.
Voters will be able to cast votes after 5 pm using token, reports Tv9 Gujarati.
According to ANI, in the first phase, 1.90 percent of VVPATs have been replaced out of 24,689 units deployed. 0.37% out of the 26,865 Ballot Units and 0.38% out of the 24,689 Control Unites replaced too.
EC must address queries related to working of EVMs: Omar Abdullah
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday asked the Election Commission to address the queries being raised on the trustworthiness of the electronic voting machines (EVMs).
"I've been extremely sceptical of EVM related conspiracy theories but I'm beginning to question my unwavering faith in the machines & their infallibility," Abdullah wrote in a Twitter post.
The Election Commission today said that it has received several complaints of malfunctioning electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Voter Verification Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs). Complaints have been received from Valsad district, Surat and Rajkot East constituency.
Read more: Will markets breakout to hit record highs if BJP wins Gujarat elections?