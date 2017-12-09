Gujarat Elections Phase I Polling LIVE: 35.52% voter turnout recorded till 2 pm, 1.90% of faulty VVPATs replaced
The first phase polling for the keenly watched Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 has started. Fate of various prominent leaders including CM Vijay Rupani and BJP state chief Jitubhai Vaghani to be sealed today. We bring you live updates on every development from battleground Gujarat
Battleground Gujarat: After a fiery round of verbal battle between leaders, the voters of Gujarat are ready to decide who is going to win the keenly contested election. Polling booths have opened and voting is underway across 89 seats in Saurashtra and South Gujarat in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections 2017.
Prominent names among 977 candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is contesting from Rajkot (West), Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi) and Paresh Dhanani (Amreli). Around 2.12 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in PM Narendra Modi's home state where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is vying for a fifth term and the Congress is attempting an electoral revival.
According to ANI, in the first phase, 1.90 percent of VVPATs have been replaced out of 24,689 units deployed. 0.37% out of the 26,865 Ballot Units and 0.38% out of the 24,689 Control Unites replaced too.
Dec 09, 04:21 PM (IST)
EC must address queries related to working of EVMs: Omar Abdullah
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday asked the Election Commission to address the queries being raised on the trustworthiness of the electronic voting machines (EVMs).
"I've been extremely sceptical of EVM related conspiracy theories but I'm beginning to question my unwavering faith in the machines & their infallibility," Abdullah wrote in a Twitter post.
Dec 09, 04:13 PM (IST)
No such issues reported till now. Some EVMs replaced due to errors. EVMs were updated with VVPAT, which allows people to verify their vote for 7 seconds: Yogesh Thakkar, Bhavnagar Deputy Electoral Officer on reports of faulty EVMs in 1st phase of polling in #GujaratElection2017pic.twitter.com/czFeupn7UU
While BJP is talking about development and sharing our vision for Gujarat, Congress is busy abusing me. Latest to join the list is a young Congress leader who asks me who my parents are…I tell him and his party- my everything is India and 125 crore Indians. pic.twitter.com/xWrQDfcz5d
The Election Commission today said that it has received several complaints of malfunctioning electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Voter Verification Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs). Complaints have been received from Valsad district, Surat and Rajkot East constituency.
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today said his party would not imitate BJP leaders who "abuse" him, and asserted that he would fight over the issues which affect the people of poll-bound Gujarat.
"A leader told me that whatever Mani Shankar-ji (Mani Shankar Aiyar) said about (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi was wrong, but what about Modi-ji and people from BJP saying wrong things about you, abusing you, and saying (objectionable things) about you on Internet? I told him he belongs to Congress and not the BJP, so we will not do what they do, we have a history," Gandhi said.
Dec 09, 03:26 PM (IST)
#WATCH EVM engineer S.Anand talks to media after visiting a polling booth in Porbandar's Thakkar plot following complaints of EVM being connected to Bluetooth, says, 'the name that you give to your Bluetooth device will be shown when it is paired to another device' #Gujaratpic.twitter.com/TivLjQXEOW
News18 reports that another Congress leader has alleged EVM being connected to Bluetooth in Jalapore constituency of Navsari district.
Dec 09, 02:03 PM (IST)
Dec 09, 02:02 PM (IST)
"Congress party has made it a practice to say EVM malfunctioned every time when they face defeat. Therefore, they are preparing ground before Dec 18 to blame their defeat on EVM," says Minister of State PMO, Jitendra Singh | Source: ANI
Dec 09, 01:57 PM (IST)
Voter turnout in key constituencies. Image: News18
Dec 09, 01:52 PM (IST)
Soon to be married couples and bride-to-be are reaching the polling station to cast their votes.
Voting turnout till 12 noon recorded at 31%. Meanwhile, FM Arun Jaitley said that the allegations by Congress over EVMs are "nothing new". He added that the voting trend looks fine. "Voting trends look fine. We will win by a landslide margin. The BJP has given a great model of development in Gujarat and no party can question that. EVMs are questioned in every election, it is nothing new. The Election Commission will look into it."
Gujarat is slightly better than the national average on most of the socio-economic parameters
Dec 09, 12:20 PM (IST)
Dec 09, 12:06 PM (IST)
I’ve been extremely sceptical of EVM related conspiracy theories but I’m being to question my unwavering faith in the machines & their infallibility. I hope the Election Commission can step up & address the questions that are being asked of it about the trustworthiness of voting machines: Omar Abdullah, former CM, Jammu and Kashmir on Twitter.
Dec 09, 12:04 PM (IST)
Congress is claiming that booth number 145, 146 and 147 EVM machines are connected to other devices through Bluetooth, reports News18. Below is the claimed screenshot of an EVMs being visible on a Bluetooth network:
There is over a week's time in the counting for the Gujarat Assembly Election, but punters are betting that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again form the government in the state despite a tough fight from the Congress. See report
Dec 09, 11:27 AM (IST)
20.9% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in the crucial first phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017. Surat, Rajkot, Tapi and Botad have seen the highest voting so far, while Dangs, Narmada and Kutch have been the lowest.
highlights
What is at stake, what the opinion polls say, what has been the trend in last elections and the number game—click for a look at deep but easy to understand analysis of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2017
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 - A look at the battleground
Voter turnout till 2 pm recorded at 40.47%.
In first two hours (till 10 am), the average voter turnout stands at 15 percent. If the trend continues, a high turnout could be expected.
Voters will be able to cast votes after 5 pm using token, reports Tv9 Gujarati.
Read more: Will markets breakout to hit record highs if BJP wins Gujarat elections?
Voter turnout in key constituencies. Image: News18
Soon to be married couples and bride-to-be are reaching the polling station to cast their votes.
