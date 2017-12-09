Gujarat Elections Phase I Polling LIVE: 35.52% voter turnout recorded till 2 pm, 1.90% of faulty VVPATs replaced

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today said his party would not imitate BJP leaders who "abuse" him, and asserted that he would fight over the issues which affect the people of poll-bound Gujarat.

"A leader told me that whatever Mani Shankar-ji (Mani Shankar Aiyar) said about (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi was wrong, but what about Modi-ji and people from BJP saying wrong things about you, abusing you, and saying (objectionable things) about you on Internet? I told him he belongs to Congress and not the BJP, so we will not do what they do, we have a history," Gandhi said.