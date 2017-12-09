Gujarat Elections Phase I Polling LIVE: Voting turnout at 31% by 12 noon, Jaitley downplays Congress' claims about EVMs

Why Patidars matter | Patidars form around 12-14 percent of Gujarat's total population. There are four sub-castes within Patidars — Leuva, Kadva, Anjana and Satpanthi. Traditionally, the Kadva Patels used to vote for the BJP. In 2012, BJP lost out on votes from the Leuvas in Saurashtra as former chief minister Keshubhai Patel's party fought separately. In 2014, however, both sub-castes voted for the BJP. Further, Patidars in the rural and urban areas have voted differently.

The opinion poll also states that Congress is likely to receive two percent Patidar votes more than the BJP across the state. Interestingly, though, Hardik Patel's own popularity had fallen from 61 percent in August to 58 percent in November. | Read more detailed analysis on influence of Patidars on this election