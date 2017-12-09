Gujarat Elections Phase I Polling LIVE: Voting turnout at 31% by 12 noon, Jaitley downplays Congress' claims about EVMs
The first phase polling for the keenly watched Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 has started. Fate of various prominent leaders including CM Vijay Rupani and BJP state chief Jitubhai Vaghani to be sealed today. We bring you live updates on every development from battleground Gujarat
Battleground Gujarat: After a fiery round of verbal battle between leaders, the voters of Gujarat are ready to decide who is going to win the keenly contested election. Polling booths have opened and voting is underway across 89 seats in Saurashtra and South Gujarat in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections 2017.
Prominent names among 977 candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is contesting from Rajkot (West), Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi) and Paresh Dhanani (Amreli). Around 2.12 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in PM Narendra Modi's home state where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is vying for a fifth term and the Congress is attempting an electoral revival.
Dec 09, 12:53 PM (IST)
Voting turnout till 12 noon recorded at 31%. Meanwhile, FM Arun Jaitley said that the allegations by Congress over EVMs are "nothing new". He added that the voting trend looks fine. "Voting trends look fine. We will win by a landslide margin. The BJP has given a great model of development in Gujarat and no party can question that. EVMs are questioned in every election, it is nothing new. The Election Commission will look into it."
Gujarat is slightly better than the national average on most of the socio-economic parameters
Dec 09, 12:20 PM (IST)
Dec 09, 12:06 PM (IST)
I’ve been extremely sceptical of EVM related conspiracy theories but I’m being to question my unwavering faith in the machines & their infallibility. I hope the Election Commission can step up & address the questions that are being asked of it about the trustworthiness of voting machines: Omar Abdullah, former CM, Jammu and Kashmir on Twitter.
Dec 09, 12:04 PM (IST)
Congress is claiming that booth number 145, 146 and 147 EVM machines are connected to other devices through Bluetooth, reports News18. Below is the claimed screenshot of an EVMs being visible on a Bluetooth network:
There is over a week's time in the counting for the Gujarat Assembly Election, but punters are betting that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again form the government in the state despite a tough fight from the Congress. See report
Dec 09, 11:27 AM (IST)
20.9% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in the crucial first phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017. Surat, Rajkot, Tapi and Botad have seen the highest voting so far, while Dangs, Narmada and Kutch have been the lowest.
Dec 09, 11:21 AM (IST)
Battleground Gujarat: The mother of all state battles
Dec 09, 11:14 AM (IST)
"Wherever there are complaints of EVM malfunctioning, it should be dealt with immediately," says Ahmed Patel, Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat
Dec 09, 11:03 AM (IST)
December 9 also marks Congress president Sonia Gandhi's birthday. She turns 71 today. Congress workers burst crackers outside her 10, Janpath resident. PM Narendra Modi greeted her on Twitter.
Dec 09, 10:55 AM (IST)
Have replaced two machines and one VVPAT, you cannot really call it a technical error, these are electronic items there can be some issues. Now everything is okay & voting has started: Vipul Goti, Master Trainer, Election Commission in Surat's Varaccha #GujaratElection2017pic.twitter.com/RVF86aW4Wh
15 percent of the netas (137 candidates) in fray in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 have criminal cases recorded against them. Read detailed report
Dec 09, 10:44 AM (IST)
More reports of faulty EVMs are coming from Porbandar, Jetpur (Rural Rajkot), Valsad and Surat. Earlier, a faulty EVM was replaced in Sardar Patel Vidyalaya booth in Surat's Varaccha.
Dec 09, 10:36 AM (IST)
Besides CM Vijay Rupani, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Cricketer Cheteswar Pujara are among the voters who have cast their votes. Patel seemed confident of winning the battle and said Congress will win more than 110 seats. The cut-off mark for forming a government in Gujarat is 92.
Dec 09, 10:28 AM (IST)
In first two hours (till 10 am), the average voter turnout stands at 15 percent. If the trend continues, a high turnout could be expected.
Why Patidars matter | Patidars form around 12-14 percent of Gujarat's total population. There are four sub-castes within Patidars — Leuva, Kadva, Anjana and Satpanthi. Traditionally, the Kadva Patels used to vote for the BJP. In 2012, BJP lost out on votes from the Leuvas in Saurashtra as former chief minister Keshubhai Patel's party fought separately. In 2014, however, both sub-castes voted for the BJP. Further, Patidars in the rural and urban areas have voted differently.
In the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017, as many as 198 out of total 977 candidates are crorepatis
Dec 09, 09:54 AM (IST)
In an exclusive interview given to Moneycontrol, the spokesperson for Congress, Randeep Surjewala says the Gujarat model of governance—which helped Prime Minister Narendra Modi come to power at the Centre—has failed and that the electoral result in the state “will be shocking for BJP”. He also accuses Modi to have destroyed the business acumen of country and said that the PM serves industrialists only | Read full interview here
Dec 09, 09:43 AM (IST)
Gujarat in numbers: During Phase I of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017, the 89 constituencies are spread out in the 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and southern regions. A total of 977 candidates are in the fray from Kutch, Morbi, Jamnagar, Surendranagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Rajkot, Botad, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Navsari, Dang and Valsad districts. 27,158 EVMs are being used in 24,689 polling stations in the first phase. Of the 2,12,31,652 voters, 1,11,05,933 are males and 1,01,25,472 females, while 247 are from the third gender.
Dec 09, 09:33 AM (IST)
Better late than never: After facing attacks from the opposition over not releasing manifesto for the election, the ruling BJP finally released the document less than 24 hours before the polling began. A look at the promises: BJP releases manifesto less than 24 hours before vote
What is at stake, what the opinion polls say, what has been the trend in last elections and the number game—click for a look at deep but easy to understand analysis of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2017
The opinion poll also states that Congress is likely to receive two percent Patidar votes more than the BJP across the state. Interestingly, though, Hardik Patel's own popularity had fallen from 61 percent in August to 58 percent in November. | Read more detailed analysis on influence of Patidars on this election
