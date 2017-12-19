Gujarat Election Results 2017: BJP retains most urban strongholds, Congress breaches some

Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attend a campaign meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Gujarat state assembly election in Kalol on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India (Reuters)

Trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poised to retain the Gujarat assembly after a bitterly fought election.

While the Congress seat share is likely to increase significantly in Saurashtra-Kutch and Saurashtra region, the BJP has more or less maintained its performance in central region and urban areas.

Congress made inroads in urban areas too by capturing BJP strongholds such as Gandhinagar. As of 11:30 am, Congress was leading in two of the four seats in the state capital.

In Ahmedabad district, the saffron party continued its dominance, and also in seats such as Maninagar, Sanand, Ellisbridge and Sabarmati.

BJP retained its hold across all four seats of Rajkot city. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was expected to face stiff competition from the Congress candidate. The saffron party also held on to Vadodara City seat.

Political pundits had predicted that the BJP would face stiff opposition in Surat from the sizeable trader community who were hit by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation. The BJP continues to lead in three of the six seats in the textile city while the Congress leads in the other three.

Gujarat has 39 urban seats, 100 rural seats and 43 seats that are classified as semi-urban. In the 182-member assembly.

In the 2012 assembly polls, the saffron party had swept the urban as well as the semi-urban seats. But it had been a close contest with the Congress for the rural seats.

The exit polls had suggested that the BJP was likely to retain the state while the Congress was unlikely to fare much better than its 2012 polls performance when it had finished a distant second.

The counting began at 8 am on Monday in 37 centres across Gujarat’s 33 districts. The polls happened in two phases on December 9 and 14. The voter turnout during the polls had dipped from 72 percent in 2012 to 68.4 percent.