Gujarat Election Results 2017: BJP crosses halfway mark, Congress on its tails

Trends show that the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party is set to win the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections. The Congress is however likely to improve its tally from 2012 polls.

As of 14:50, the BJP was leading in 98 seats while the Congress was leading in 78 seats. Others and independent candidates were leading in six constituencies.

BJP had won 22 seats while Congress had won 21 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) had won one seat each.

BJP maintains lead margin

The BJP was also leading in five of the six seats in Surat where the Congress was expected to do well due to widespread discontent among the trading community due to implementation of the Goods and Services Tax and demonetisation.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was leading in the Rajkot (West) constituency. He was expected to face stiff opposition from Congress' Indranil Rajguru.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was leading against Congress candidate Jivabhai Ambalal Patel in Mehsana.

Congress making inroads

The Congress was doing well in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern Saurashtra region and in areas where there was agrarian distress.

Leader of the Other Backward Class (OBC) Alpesh Thakore was leading in Radhanpur constituency while independent candidate Jignesh Mevani, who is contesting with Congress support, was also leading in the Vadgam.

Congress heavyweights Shaktisinh Gohil and Arjun Modhwadia were leading in Mandvi-Kachchh and Porbandar.

However, Congress was trailing in areas with sizeable Patidar population and in areas with significantly higher tribal population.

The exit polls had suggested that the BJP was likely to retain the state while the Congress would replicate its 2012 polls performance.

The counting began at 8 am on Monday in 37 centres across Gujarat’s 33 districts. The assembly polling happened in two phases on December 9 and 14. The voter turnout during the polls had dipped from 72 percent in 2012 to 68.4 percent.