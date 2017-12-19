Gujarat Election Result: Ashok Gehlot, man who gave BJP a fight in Modi's home ground

Though it is highly likely that BJP will come out on tops in the Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress has been able to give the BJP a close fight in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hometown.

However, the man who made the saffron party look like a paper tiger in a state that it has held for almost two decades, is the soft spoken and iron-handed Ashok Gehlot from Rajasthan.

Under his watch, Congress upped its game in Gujarat. As of 11:30 in the morning, Congress was leading in 74 out of 182 Assembly seats. They had won only 61 seats in the last Assembly elections in 2012.

Gehlot, who worked to strengthen the grassroot organisation of the party in Rajasthan and been a two-time chief minister of the state, was put in charge to take on the Modi-Shah power duo and revive Congress in Gujarat.

While Gehlot would not be grilled for losing the election in a state where Congress has been out of power for two decades, he could earn laurels for his joint efforts with party’s president-elect Rahul Gandhi to swing opinion polls which predicted a massive defeat for the grand old party even a couple of months ago.

The opinion polls, right ahead of the elections, showed an increased support for the Congress and the trend continued in exit polls after the second phase of voting got over on December 14.

"The way the Congress campaigned and the way Rahul Gandhi did bus trips, we put up a very nice campaign. Whatever the results, the country will see this as the Congress' victory," Gehlot said as BJP crossed the halfway mark to majority in the state.

Rahul Gandhi’s campaign, which Gehlot claimed to have been successful, was handcrafted by the senior leader.

Gehlot made sure that Gandhi stuck to issue-based attacks against the BJP regarding farmers’ distress, unemployment, and GST impact as opposed to what he saw as BJP’s non-issue based rhetoric to gain ‘public sympathy’.

The senior leader also succeeded in helping Congress shed its anti-Hindu image by sending Gandhi on a temple visit spree, which made the BJP visibly uncomfortable and pushed them to continuously question Gandhi’s religion and devotion.

This was a key move in increasing Congress’ dwindling popularity as the party held power in the state until the 1990 when BJP toppled the party on Ayodhya issue based on the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute.

Creating alliances and support base on caste lines in a state that is dominated by such politics, was another key move. The Congress had on its side Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Khsatriya and OBC community leader Alpesh Thakor as it ally and verbal support from Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani.

Earlier this year, he also contributed as the Gujarat strategist to the win of MP Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha polls.

The experienced politician's seeming success in Gujarat was unexpected by many; however, he is not a stranger to the state. "Gehlot acquired some good experience of Gujarat politics in 2005 when along with Mukul Wasnik he coordinated a party event to mark 75 years of Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi march," a senior Congress leader told News18.

Gehlot had four secretaries to help him in the gargantuan task of pulling the party up from the ashes and the helping hands were Lok Sabha MP Rajeev Satav, Harshvardhan Sapkal, Varsha Gaikwad and Jeetu Patwari.

When Gehlot took charge of the Gujarat’s state Congress, he replaced senior leader Gurudas Kamat and continued the trend of Congress bringing to the front the younger leaders.

He is expected to reap benefits of his role in improving Congress’s tally in Gujarat, especially in context of the upcoming Assembly elections in his home state where he had lost in 2013 by a great margin.