Gujarat Election Result 2017: A look at how some of the key candidates fared

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to retain the Gujarat Assembly after a hard fought campaign, marked by unsavoury name calling on both sides.

As of 16:00, BJP had won 58 seats while the Congress had won 50. The saffron party was leading in 41 seats and the Congress was leading in 27 seats. Other parties and independent candidates had won four seats and were leading in two more seats.

While the BJP is set to form the government for the fifth straight term in the western state, Congress can seek consolation in having improved on its 2012 performance.

Here are some of the key leaders from both sides for whom much was at stake in the polls, and how they fared:

Vijay Rupani

Incumbent Chief Minister Vijay Rupani defeated Congress' Indranil Rajguru in Rajkot (West) by a comfortable margin of 26,000-plus votes.

While BJP performed well in urban areas, political pundits had predicted that Rupani would face a stiff challenge from Rajguru.

Nitin Patel

The Deputy Chief Minister barely managed to make it home, winning by a wafer thin margin of 381 votes.

Arjun Modhwadia

The senior Congress leader, who had served as the Leader of Opposition between 2004 and 2007, lost the Porbandar seat to Babubhai Bokhiriya.

For latest 2017 Gujarat Election result updates, click here.

Shaktisinh Gohil

The senior Congress leader had earlier been an MLA from the Abdasa constituency. However, this year, he fought and lost from the Mandvi-Kachchh constituency. He had served as the Leader of Opposition from 2007 to 2012. Gohil lost to BJP's Jadeja Bahadursinh.

Jignesh Mevani

The 35-year-old social activist and lawyer had fought as an independent with Congress support. He won in Vadgam after securing 63,471 votes.

Alpesh Thakore

The leader of the Other Backward Class (OBC) community won from Radhanpur constituency after securing 63,172 votes. Thakore had joined hands with the Congress in the lead up to the election. Along with Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Thakore was considered to be one of the fresh faces and was expected to draw OBC voters in favour of the Congress.'

For in-depth analysis of the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, click here.

Jaynarayan Vyas

The former Cabinet Minister under then Chief Minister Narendra Modi lost to Congress' Chandanjii Thakor in Sidhpur by around 3,000 votes.

Jitendrabhai Vaghani

The 47-year -old defeated Congress' Gohil Dilipsinh Ajitsinh by more than 27,000 votes to retain his Bhavnagar (West) constituency. Vaghani is also the president of the BJP in Gujarat.

Chhotu Vasava

Vasava had voted in favour of Congress' Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha polls, earlier this year. In the lead up to the polls, Vasava's son Mahesh Vasava floated a new party called the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP). Vasava-led faction of Sharad Yadav's Janata Dal (United) contested under the BTP banner. The tribal leader defeated BJP's Ravjibhai Vasava by 38,818 votes.

Vasava has been the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Jhagadia since 2007.

Gujarat has 39 urban seats, 100 rural seats and 43 seats that are classified as semi-urban, in the 182-member assembly.

In the 2012 assembly polls, the saffron party had swept the urban as well as the semi-urban seats. But it had been a close contest with the Congress for the rural seats.

The counting began at 8 am on Monday in 37 centres across Gujarat’s 33 districts. The polls happened in two phases on December 9 and 14. The voter turnout during the polls had dipped from 72 percent in 2012 to 68.4 percent.