you are here: HomeNewsIndia
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat election campaign LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to resume campaign shortly

Live updates from PM Modi and Congress VP Rahul Gandhi's election campaign in Gujarat.

  • Nov 29, 09:18 AM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi return to Gujarat for campaign

    Congress VP will be holding election rallies, road shows and interactive sessions in areas covering the districts such as Bhavnagar, Gir, Somnath, Junagadh and Botad.

    This is Gandhi’s first campaign visit to Gujarat since Congress struck up alliance arrangements with outfits of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and JDU rebels.

  • Nov 29, 08:59 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will return to Gujarat for election duties.

    The two leaders will hold rallies, public meetings and roadshows through the day. We will keep you updated with their election campaign in poll-bound state of Gujarat.

