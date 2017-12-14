Gujarat Election 2017 Phase 2 LIVE: Hardik Patel confident of Congress winning 100 seats

The Congress has petitioned the Election Commission for action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing an event organised by an industry body on the eve of the final phase of the Gujarat polls where he attacked the main opposition party.

The Congress's complaint came soon after the EC yesterday issued a show cause notice to Rahul Gandhi for prima facie violating the model code by giving interviews to Gujarati TV channels, and asked him to reply by December 18, failing which it will decide the matter without any reference to him.