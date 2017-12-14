Gujarat Election 2017 Phase 2 LIVE: Hardik Patel confident of Congress winning 100 seats

The Congress has petitioned the Election Commission for action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing an event organised by an industry body on the eve of the final phase of the Gujarat polls where he attacked the main opposition party.
The Congress's complaint came soon after the EC yesterday issued a show cause notice to Rahul Gandhi for prima facie violating the model code by giving interviews to Gujarati TV channels, and asked him to reply by December 18, failing which it will decide the matter without any reference to him.
Situated just 21 kilometres from Ahmedabad, Sanand is an important marker on India's industrial map. The city came into prominence close to a decade ago when Tata Motors shifted its Nano car project here from West Bengal's Singur in the wake of a farmers' agitation. Narendra Modi was Gujarat's chief minister at the time and his decision to rescue Tata's dream of making a car for the common man cemented his image as a progressive leader. Some political pundits say it was this masterstroke that propelled him from chief minister to prime minister. Moneycontrol visited Sanand, where Narendra Modi's decision to rescue Tata's dream of making a car for the common man cemented his image as a progressive leader. Read More: This constituency helped turn CM Modi into PM Modi
Dec 14, 10:18 AM (IST)
After Vadodara, Sankheda's Sodhaliya village in Chhota Udaipur has witnessed a dysfunctional EVM. Voting was halted for about 50 minutes, before the EC fixed the machine.
Dec 14, 10:12 AM (IST)
"I am sure that BJP will achieve the target it has set for itself and the party will again form the government. Our candidate will get more votes than what I had got, and the Patidar factor is not going to affect us," Patel told reporters after casting her vote," former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel said after casting her vote.
Dec 14, 10:07 AM (IST)
"Main Gujarat ki janta se appeal karta hoon ki vo bhaari maatra mein aayen aur vote karein, vikas yatra ko qayam rakhein," Jaitley said after casting his vote.
Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela has cast his vote in Gandhinagar's Vasan village. Vaghela had quit the Congress party ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections and joined Jan Vikalp — a party floated by his supporters.
Dec 14, 09:44 AM (IST)
આજે ગુજરાતમા અંતિમ તબક્કાનું મતદાન છે,ગત 2 દાયકા થી જનતાના વિશ્વાસને પૂર્ણ કરતા ભાજપે ગુજરાતમાં જે વિશ્વસ્તરીય વિકાસ કાર્યો કર્યા છે એની ગતિને બનાવી રાખવા મોદીજીના હાથને વધુ મજબૂત કરવા આપનો એક એક વોટ મહત્વપૂર્ણ છે.હું તમામ મતદારોને અપીલ કરું છું કે વધુમાં વધુ સંખ્યામાં મતદાન કરો. pic.twitter.com/p30bN8UxHl
The electioneering for the second phase concluded on December 12 after PM Modi took a seaplane ride from the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam in north Gujarat, and returned after offering prayers at the famous Ambaji Temple and holding a road show.
At 10 am, average voter turnout in Anand district is at 13 percent and 11.77 percent in Patan district.
Amit Shah votes, asks people to continue development journey
BJP president Amit Shah today cast his vote at a polling booth in the Naranpura area here, and appealed to the public to come out to vote in large numbers
PAAS leader Hardik Patel is confident of a strong show by the Congress in Gujarat. "Congress will win nearly 100 seats," he said, after casting his vote at Viramgam.
Temple runs and caste equations: A look at the Congress campaign in Gujarat
A must-win situation for either party, this election will cement the crucial first impression of Rahul Gandhi's effectiveness as the leader the of the grand old party.
Read More: This constituency helped turn CM Modi into PM Modi
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has arrived at polling booth no.961 in Ahmedabad's Vejalpur.
DATA STORY: Democracy dying? More than half the world's countries beg to differ
Democracy as we know it is one of the newest forms of governance in the world. In fact, before World War II, only a small minority of the countries in the world were fully democratic.
BJP President Amit Shah has arrived to vote at Naranpura sub-zonal office. Battleground Gujarat is a test of prestige for the party chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Low blows and wild rhetoric: BJP's Gujarat campaign was nothing short of a slugfest
From having to defend itself from scathing remarks made by the Opposition to not being able to come up with a manifesto until the eleventh hour, the BJP's Gujarat campaign this year has been very unlike its previous efforts.
According to The Indian Express, three polling stations in Vadodara City have reported EVM malfunctioning. Election officers are replacing the machines to start voting.
Has BJP delivered on its infra promises made in 2012?
The ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued its 'Sankalp Patra' or simply, the election manifesto for the ongoing Gujarat Assembly polls, just 17 hours ahead of the first phase of voting on Friday.
RECAP | BJP, Congress spar over Rahul TV interview; EC notice to Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi's interviews to Gujarati TV channels aired on the eve of final phase of the Assembly elections sparked a complaint by the BJP with the Election Commission which sought his explanation for "prima facie" violating the poll rules.