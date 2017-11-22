App
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat election 2017 LIVE: Hardik Patel confirms Congress-PAAS alliance ahead of polls

Live updates from the run up to the 2017 Gujarat elections.

highlights

  • Nov 22, 11:42 AM (IST)
  • Nov 22, 11:29 AM (IST)

    Hardik Patel has said that the Congress will have to include details of the Patidar reservation formula in its manifesto.

  • Nov 22, 11:27 AM (IST)

    Hardik Patel says that the PAAS have 'never asked for any ticket' and suggests that there is no conflict within the PAAS.

  • Nov 22, 11:25 AM (IST)

    While Hardik Patel has refused to explicitly appeal voters to vote for Congress, the Patidar leader has said, 'as our fight is against the BJP, we are indirectly supporting the Congress'.

  • Nov 22, 11:23 AM (IST)

    Hardik Patel says, "We have never appealed to anyone to vote for Congress. But, because they are talking about our rights, we are leaving it on people to decide".

  • Nov 22, 11:21 AM (IST)

    The Patidar leader has also claimed that several attempts at horse trading are being made with PAAS conveners in North Gujarat. The 24-year-old has also accused the BJP of offering Rs 50 lakh and using tactics as "it fears defeat".

  • Nov 22, 11:18 AM (IST)

    Talking about the issue of reservations for the Patidar community, Hardik Patel has said that the Congress will bring in a bill "when they come in power in Gujarat". 

  • Nov 22, 11:15 AM (IST)
  • Nov 22, 11:14 AM (IST)

    Patidar leader Hardik Patel has announced a formal alliance between his Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and the Congress for the upcoming Gujarat election.

