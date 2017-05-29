App
May 29, 2017 01:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2017 to be declared at 8 am today; how to check on gseb.org

The Gujarat Board GSEB will declare Class 10th result 2017 today at 8 am on its official website gseb.org.

Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2017 to be declared at 8 am today; how to check on gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the Gujarat Board SSC 10th result 2017 today at 8 am on its official website www.gseb.org.

Apart from the official website, the Gujarat Board Class 10 students can also check their results on www.examresults.net.

This year nearly 11 lakh students appeared for the GSEB Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examinations, conducted from March 15 to March 25.

Press note for Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2017, which will be declared today at 8 am.

Here is how you can check your Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Class 10 result:

1. Visit the official website www.gseb.org

2. Click on SSC 10th Result 2017

3. Input your details like Roll Number and click submit.

4. You can check the result. Do not forget to save a copy and take a printout for future reference.

