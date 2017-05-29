Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2017 declared on gseb.org; overall pass percentage at 68.24

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the Gujarat Board SSC 10th result 2017 on its official website www.gseb.org.

Apart from the official website, the Gujarat Board Class 10 students can also check their results on private exam tracking websites such as Indiaresults.com, Examresults.net or Jagranjosh.

According to a result booklet put out on the website, the overall pass percentage this year is at 68.24 percent. Of the 7,79,623 students registered for the exams, only 7,75,013 students actually attended.

The GSEB Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 15 to March 25.

Here is how you can check your Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Class 10 result:

1. Visit the official website www.gseb.org

2. Click on SSC 10th Result 2017

3. Input your details like Roll Number and click submit.

4. You can check the result. Do not forget to save a copy and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, of the 7.91 lakh students who appeared for this exam, about 68 percent passed, according to Jagran Josh.