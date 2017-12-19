Gujarat Assembly election results 2017: Amit Shah's 150-seat target remains out of reach

The Gujarat poll results are out and BJP chief Amit Shah's statement of winning 150 seats in Gujarat will continue to be a pipe dream.

Even though the 150-seat target is out of bounds, the party has comfortably got past the majority mark, getting 104 seats at the time of filing this report.

Shah, at News 18 Gujarati Agenda Programme last month, said that he was confident that BJP will bag 150 seats. He claimed that Congress was "borrowing BJP's strategy" by bringing in leaders from outside. He blamed the Congress for outsourcing these elections and questioned if they have a clear strategy or a definite leader.

The earlier numbers suggested that BJP is losing its popularity in Gujarat.

On the other hand, Congress seems to be regaining its popularity. By giving a tough competition to BJP, Congress's campaigning strategy of raising fingers at BJP's two major reforms - Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation - seems to be working.

The two reforms, especially demonetisation, resulted in the BJP losing a fair share of its vote bank in the rural areas coupled with the agrarian crisis the state faced last year.